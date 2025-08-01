Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Novak Djokovic lands co-owning stake in French football team

The investment is led by Brazilian group OutField, an international consortium co-founded by Pedro Olivera

Shifa Jahan
Friday 01 August 2025 18:47 BST
Comments
Novak Djokovic has reached 14 Wimbledon semi-finals (John Walton/PA)
Novak Djokovic has reached 14 Wimbledon semi-finals (John Walton/PA) (PA Wire)

Tennis icon Novak Djokovic has become a part-owner of French Ligue 2 side Le Mans FC, the newly promoted club announced on Friday. He joins a high-profile list of investors that includes former Formula 1 stars Felipe Massa and Kevin Magnussen.

The significant investment is spearheaded by the Brazilian consortium OutField, co-founded by Pedro Olivera, and also features Georgios Frangulis, CEO of global health-food brand OakBerry. Le Mans FC highlighted the value each new owner brings, stating that Djokovic, "the most successful player in history, whose mental strength and unique approach will bring considerable added value." The club added that Massa, with 15 seasons in F1, and Magnussen, with 10, "will help create a bridge between football and motorsport – a distinctive strength of the Le Mans brand."

Le Mans FC is set to kick off their Ligue 2 campaign on 9 August with an away fixture against Guingamp.

Recommended

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in