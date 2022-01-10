Novak Djokovic news LIVE: Tennis star’s family give first press conference amid false arrest reports
Follow all the latest updates and reaction after Novak Djokovic wins his appeal against the decision to rescind his visa ahead of the 2022 Australian Open
Novak Djokovic has been successful in his fight to quash the decision to rescind his Australian visa in the Federal Circuit Court of Australia, paving the way for him to defend his Australian Open at Melbourne Park. The saga is not finished despite the Australian government failing to push the hearing back by 48 hours with Judge Anthony Kelly stating: “We all play by the same rules. Stated in other terms: those rules were not observed.”
The interview transcripts with Australian Border Force were released as part of the case, while a possible three-year ban from the country still hangs over Djokovic’s head given the potential for a discretionary call from the immigration minister to supersede the home affairs minister who was included as part of the court case.
The decision has rocked the world of tennis, with Rafael Nadal labelling the episode as “a circus” after commenting on the latest development. While Andy Murray has mocked Nigel Farage’s opportunistic views on the matter.
Djokovic was successful after the case pushed the issue over whether Australia’s government and border force made errors in their handling of Djokovic’s visa and their decision to revoke it. The Serbian claimed he satisfied the requirements for a medical exemption because he contracted Covid-19 in December. After lengthy testimony Judge Kelly moved to quash the original decision and ordered the 34-year-old be released from detention immediately. Follow all the latest news and reaction from Djokovic’s hearing below.
Why Djokovic won his case
As predicted it was Djokovic’s experience at the airport upon arrival in Australia that proved key to his case.
Judge Kelly ruled that border control didn’t give Djokovic enough time to respond after notifying him of their intent to not grant him a visa with the world number one unable to contact his agent or legal representation.
The government admitted as much ending their case.
Djokovic is now free to enter Australia, pending further intervention from authorities, with the Australian Open a week away.
Djokovic back on court
Djokovic is back on a tennis court for the first time since winning his appeal earlier today as he prepares for the Australian Open.
His family spoke just a few moments ago about the “torture” the star has been through in the past few days. The world no. 1 could still be deported in coming days if the government decide to re-cancel his visa.
But if he does compete at the event, he’ll attempt to defend his title and become the greatest male tennis player of all time.
Read the full story:
Novak Djokovic resumes tennis training after winning appeal over visa
The Serbian’s family spoke at a press conference in Serbia after the men’s No 1 tennis player won his appeal against deportation
Breaking: Djokovic breaks silence
Djokovic’s family revealed he has been on a tennis court and the star has uploaded a photo of him on it.
He has broken his silence on winning his appeal on Twitter, saying: “I’m pleased and grateful that the Judge overturned my visa cancellation. Despite all that has happened,
“I want to stay and try to compete @AustralianOpen I remain focused on that. I flew here to play at one of the most important events we have in front of the amazing fans.
“For now I cannot say more but THANK YOU all for standing with me through all this and encouraging me to stay strong.”
Djokovic press conference live
Srdan, his father, added: “This is a huge win for Novak and for his family and the free world. We are all human beings, We have rights, we have the right to say what we think and not to suffer consequences for expressing an opinion.
“We respect the laws of every country we travel to. we respect that country and he respected everything that was asked of him. Tennis is his job, his love. he only wanted to go there to play tennis.
“That right they attempted to take away from him. Taking away that right has not been successful as justice have won as they always do. The judge has shown that not for a second Novak was not guilty. The judge simply respected the facts. He took the only decision that was possible to release Novak so he can do his work.”
Djokovic press conference live
Srdan, his father, added: “He didn’t allow them to put him on his knees. It’s been very, very difficult. But he is mentally extremely strong. A fantastic young man who has never offended anyone. He always tried to help never to harm. The fact he comes from small and impoverished country is something big powerful people didn’t like...
“The game that has been played over the past 5 or 6 days has been difficult for him and his family. He was met at the airport and he was not given any rights. They took away all his rights, His rights as a human being.
“They attempted to persuade him to sign that he was revoking his own visa so he was sent back yo Serbia. He refused to sign that document. He has done nothing to contribute to that situation where they are asking him to revoke his visa.”
Djokovic press conference live
His uncle Goran added: “This is a big win. A big personal win for Novak. He has never been through something like this. I hope he can prepare and be capable of winning.”
Djokovic press conference live
Diana continued: “This is the biggest win of his career. Bigger than any Grand Slam he has won.”
Djokovic press conference live
His mother Diana added: “He always fought for justice He has done nothing wrong. He hasn’t broken any of their laws and he was subject to torture, harassment and we will hear more about what he had to go through.
“He fought against it and he felt he deserved to be there. Never before have we faced a situation like this this was extremely difficult for us. These six days we have tried to fight for him to make sure the voice his heard around the world. There has been a spectrum of emotions. Sadness, fear, disappointment. There were moments he didn't have his phone, we didn't know what was happening. we had no idea if he was ill or id he had eat.”
Djokovic press conference live: Star back on tennis court
Djordje added: “The truth and justice have come out. We want to thank the justice system of Australia. We would like the judge Kelly. He did it very neutrally and he did it with an attention to detail.
“Novak was harassed and detained and taken to this court case. It’s very difficult and I would like to thank them for being fair and professional. I’m sure they faced a huge amount of pressure.
“Novak is free. A few moments ago he trained. He was on a tennis court. He went to Australia to play tennis. To try and win another Australian Open.”
Djokovic press conference live
Srdan, his father, said: “The reason is to celebrate the victory by Novak. In the end he won. Justice has won, the rule of law has won.”
Djordje, his younger brother, added: “We as a family have found it very difficult. We are very emotional about my brother. It’s difficult to defend Novak and not to offend anyone at the same time. We are fighters for justice and rule of law and we have done everything we could to follow procedures.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies