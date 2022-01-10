✕ Close Novak Djokovic: Why was tennis star denied entry into Australia and what happens next?

Novak Djokovic has been successful in his fight to quash the decision to rescind his Australian visa in the Federal Circuit Court of Australia, paving the way for him to defend his Australian Open at Melbourne Park. The saga is not finished despite the Australian government failing to push the hearing back by 48 hours with Judge Anthony Kelly stating: “We all play by the same rules. Stated in other terms: those rules were not observed.”

The interview transcripts with Australian Border Force were released as part of the case, while a possible three-year ban from the country still hangs over Djokovic’s head given the potential for a discretionary call from the immigration minister to supersede the home affairs minister who was included as part of the court case.

The decision has rocked the world of tennis, with Rafael Nadal labelling the episode as “a circus” after commenting on the latest development. While Andy Murray has mocked Nigel Farage’s opportunistic views on the matter.

Djokovic was successful after the case pushed the issue over whether Australia’s government and border force made errors in their handling of Djokovic’s visa and their decision to revoke it. The Serbian claimed he satisfied the requirements for a medical exemption because he contracted Covid-19 in December. After lengthy testimony Judge Kelly moved to quash the original decision and ordered the 34-year-old be released from detention immediately. Follow all the latest news and reaction from Djokovic’s hearing below.