Novak Djokovic was detained by Australian immigration officials on Saturday morning local time, as he fights to remain in the country and take part in the Australian open.
The tennis star has launched another appeal after his visa was quashed on Friday by Australia’s immigration minister Alex Hawke. The men’s world No1, who is unvaccinated but has claimed an exemption from Australia’s strict rules on visitors being vaccinated against Covid-19 due to having already had a bout of the disease, faces a race against time to have his visa reinstated with his first match of the Australian Open scheduled for Monday evening.
On Friday, Hawke announced that he had cancelled Djokovic’s visa on “health and good order grounds”. Djokovic’s legal team immediately fought the decision and the case will now go to a federal court over the weekend, with Djokovic’s lawyers pushing hard for a final decision on Sunday before he begins his bid for an historic 21st Grand Slam. The 34-year-old Serbian has been summoned to a meeting with border authorities on Saturday morning, and could then be detained in a state hotel while the case is heard.
Pressure has been building all week after Djokovic broke his silence over a number of accusations of breaking Covid protocol on Wednesday, and he conceded that he broke isolation and conducted an interview with French newspaper L’Equipe despite knowing that he was positive for the virus, such a transgression could result in up to five years in prison if proven that he lied about his positive test.
Follow all the latest news below as Djokovic fights deportation once more.
Novak Djokovic has been detained by Australian border officials in line with the arrangement agreed in court as the world’s number one tennis player fights on to remain in the country.
Djokovic has had his visa revoked twice by immigration officials ahead of the Australian Open because he is not vaccinated against Covid-19, and saw immigration minister Alex Hawke again deny his application on Friday.
More details below.
Saturday hearing
ICYMI: From one hearing to another, it’s been confirmed the case will be heard by Justice O’Callaghan on Saturday morning at 10.15am AEDT.
Djokovic is due to be re-interviewed by immigration officials on Saturday at am AEDT before the hearing begins. It’s unclear if this hearing will be the deciding one with it being reported the verdict could come on Sunday.
One thing Djokovic’s camp will be happy about is the move to the Federal Court of Australia doesn’t seem to have impacted the timeline of when the case will be wrapped up.
The star is due to play in the Australian Open on Monday.
Djokovic appeal hearing to go ahead on Sunday morning
Justice David O'Callaghan told lawyers for the tennis star that the case would be heard at 9.30am on Sunday AEDT, one day before the Australian Open kicks off in Melbourne.
Djokovic court hearing set to start in Australia
“Novak Djokovic v Minister for Immigration, Citizenship, Migrant Services and Multicultural Affairs is listed before Justice O’Callaghan at 10:15am AEDT this morning Saturday 15 January 202,” the Federal Court of Australia tweeted.
“Just go home"
ICYMI: Martina Navratilova said, before Djokovic’s visa was re-cancelled, the world no. 1 should “just go home” but he won’t as he wants the “record 21st slam”.
Djokovic is tied with Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer on 20 slams and whoever wins the next claims the record in men’s tennis. However, this is looking less likely for Djokovic to achieve in Melbourne with his visa cancelled again. He is fighting the decision but if he wins he will have a day to prepare for his opening match.
“The best thing for Novak to do I think would be just say ‘you know what, there are too many mistakes, this is not OK and the right thing to do is just to go home,” Navratilova told Sunrise on Thursday. “It’s just the right thing to do, but I don’t think he will do that because he wants that 21st title.”
Djokovic detained by Australian border officials, report says
Novak Djokovic has now been detained by Australian border officials in line with the arrangement agreed in court, according to CNN.
Djokovic has had his visa revoked twice by immigration officials ahead of the Australian Open because he is not vaccinated against Covid-19.
Prince Philip of Serbia condemns Australia’s handling of Djokovic
“The strength and actions of one brave individual, [Novak Djokovic] can give us hope and courage,” Prince Philip wrote on Twitter.
“It is becoming increasingly evident the ‘free world’ is accelerating down a path of tyranny. When tyranny shows its ugly face then it is our duty to speak out.
“Many will not recognize we are heading down this dangerous path since tyranny has a cunning way of disguising itself as an act of good, therefore, those who speak out are often met with disapproval and outrage, as is the case of our brave brother [Novak].
“We have become distracted in our modern society, as a result we can easily forget the telling lessons of history.”
Prince Philip of Serbia was born 15 January 1982.
He is a member of the House of Karađorđević and son of the Serbian Crown Prince Alexander. He is the fraternal twin of Prince Alexander and the second in line to the throne of Serbia after his elder brother, Prince Peter.
Peter II was the last King of Yugoslavia, ruling from October 1934 until his deposition in 1945, when Yugoslavia became a Republic.
World reacts to Australia cancelling tennis star Novak Djokovic’s visa
Novak Djokovic continues to dominate the headlines in sport and beyond, as his quest to feature at the Australian Open encompasses the courts, government figures, leading faces from within tennis and, presumably, science.
The world No1 has had his visa to enter the country revoked once more, just days after winning his initial appeal and starting to practice out on the court.
Djokovic’s team of lawyers have labelled the decision as “patently irrational” and submitted an injunction to block him being deported from the country, also calling for a quick hearing to sort the saga once and for all.
Journalists, tennis personalities and more - many more - people have had their say on the Serbian and his predicament:
Andy Murray rejects offers to play in Saudi Arabia due to human rights concerns
Andy Murray has refused to “kick” Djokovic while he’s down after being asked his views on the Serb - and it’s clear what his views are on playing tennis in Saudi Arabia, too.
The lucrative offers tempting leading boxers, golfers and footballers to compete in Saudi Arabia are not enough for Andy Murray to put money over morality.
When Murray has received approaches to fly to Riyadh to play in exhibition matches, the potential to earn millions of dollars has been rejected.
The revelation on Friday came from the three-time Grand Slam winner’s agent in the week when the Spanish Football Federation has faced criticism from human rights activists for taking its Super Cup to Saudi Arabia.
Full details:
Novak Djokovic’s controversial beliefs and why he is opposed to the vaccine
According to Novak Djokovic, one of the defining days of his career came in the summer of 2010. He had already won his first grand slam title, but a recurring shortness of breath was plaguing him in matches. To watch Djokovic now is to see one of the world’s most obstinately enduring athletes in action. He covers the tennis court with almost robotic efficiency, always two steps ahead of his flagging opponents. Back then, it was Djokovic who felt unusually jaded. On several occasions, in the heat of arduous matches, he even called for medical breaks out of fear he might collapse.
Dr Igor Cetojevic, a Serbian who describes himself as a “specialist in energetic medicine”, was put in touch with Djokovic through a mutual friend. The pair met in Croatia, where Cetojevic asked Djokovic to stretch out his left arm while pressing a piece of bread against his stomach. To Djokovic’s surprise, his arm felt appreciably weaker when in close proximity to gluten. As ridiculous as it might seem that such a meticulous player was pliant to such vague “alternative therapies”, it’s possible to see all the success and controversy of Djokovic’s career - 19 grand slam titles, a record number of days spent as world No 1 and not quite so many detained at an immigration hotel in Melbourne - through the prism of that day.
Tom Kershaw explains how Djokovic’s beliefs and approach to his life and career have landed him in this Melbourne-based saga.
