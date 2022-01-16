Novak Djokovic news LIVE: Tennis star to learn Australian visa fate after crucial court hearing
Novak Djokovic is set to learn his fate after a key court hearing was held on Sunday morning. The world number one’s visa was cancelled by the Australian immigration minister Alex Hawke on Friday for a second time. An appeal was immediately launched against the decision, calling it “patently irrational” and claiming Hawke’s decision was based purely on the government’s fear that Djokovic’s appearance at the Australian Open, which begins on Monday, might stir anti-vaccine sentiment in the country.
If his expensively compiled legal team win the appeal, Djokovic will take on fellow Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic in the first round on Monday evening, where he is expected to get a hostile reception from the crowd. If the government wins its case, Djokovic will be deported from the country.
It emerged on Friday that Hawke based his finding not on the validity or otherwise of Djokovic’s medical exemption but on the potential for his continued presence in the country to stoke anti-vaccination sentiments and a threat to public order. Hawke cited Djokovic’s status as a “high profile unvaccinated individual, who has indicated publicly that he is opposed to becoming vaccinated against Covid” and said he had “publicly expressed anti-vaccination sentiment”.
Follow all the latest news below as Djokovic fights for a chance to play at the Australian Open.
BREAKING Novak Djokovic loses appeal in Federal Court Case
Novak Djokovic has lost his Federal Court Case. The decision was unanimous.
The Serbian will now face deportation and be required to leave Australia.
We’re waiting on the decision potentially in the next few minutes...
Either the decision of the minister is upheld and Djokovic is able to be deported or the decision of the minister is quashed and Djokovic will be released.
Djokovic’s lawyers make case demands
Novak Djokovic’s lawyers have announced that should they be successful with their appeal, they want the order to resemble Judge Kelly’s in the Federal Circuit Court.
That is to say that Djokovic would be released within 30 minutes. They also want costs.
Djokovic’s wait goes on
For those just joining us, Novak Djokovic’s wait to learn his Australian Open fate goes on after three judges retired to consider their verdict in his appeal against the cancellation of his visa at the Federal Circuit and Family Court of Australia.
Lawyers for the world number one and immigration minister Alex Hawke put their cases before the judicial triumvirate following Hawke’s decision on Friday to re-cancel Djokovic’s visa.
As more than 80,000 people watched on YouTube, Chief Justice James Allsop told the court he expected to be in a position to announce a decision by late afternoon or early evening, but the case could yet drag on into Monday morning.
Djokovic, who spent another night at the Park detention hotel on Saturday, is due to face compatriot Miomir Kecmanovic in the first round at Melbourne Park on Monday.
A ‘terrible precedent’ if Novak Djokovic deported over perceived risk
It would be a “terrible precedent” if Novak Djokovic is deported over a perceived Covid risk, according to Mike Stanton, the president of human rights group Liberty Victoria.
He said: “Deportation of a person because of a purported risk as to how others might perceive them and then act sets a terrible precedent.
“It can and will be used in the future to justify the suppression of legitimate political expression because others might engage in unrest.”
Federal Court of Australia to deliver its orders on Novak Djokovic vs the Immigration Minister at 6:45am GMT
The Federal Court of Australia has announced that it will resume the Novak Djokovic case at 5.45pm AEDT tonight (6:45am GMT).
A statement from the Federal Court of Australia read: “In view of the public interest media are also permitted to carry the broadcast live and to record for the purposes of fair and accurate reporting.”
Djokovic’s Australian Open plans confirmed
Novak Djokovic will open up his Australian Open against Miomir Kecmanovic tomorrow evening - if he’s allowed to stay in the country.
News of who will play when on the opening day of the tournament had been conspicuous by its absence as the tennis world - and the rest of the world for that matter - waited to learn Djokovic’s fate before organisers finally confirmed the schedule on Sunday afternoon.
Should he win the verdict in court he will be on court last tomorrow (around 10am GMT), following home favourite Ash Barty in the Rod Laver Arena in the evening session.
Djokovic thanks Kyrgios for support
Nick Kyrgios has revealed that Novak Djokovic has thanked him for his support during his visa controversy.
Three Federal Court judges will decide Djokovic's fate after a rollercoaster 10 days that saw him detained by authorities, released and then detained again ahead of the Australian Open, which starts on Monday.
"Novak has reached out to me personally on IG (Instagram) saying, 'Thank you for standing up for me'," Kyrgios said on his 'No Boundaries Podcast'.
"I was not the one he was expecting to go out in the media and have his back."
Djokovic saga ‘an embarrassing soap opera’ for Australia
This whole saga has become very political both in Australia and further afield.
The verdict from today's hearing is keenly anticipated with criticism of the government's handling of the Djokovic case mounting.
Shadow health minister Mark Butler has called the situation "an embarrassing soap opera of Scott Morrison’s making".
"If Mr Djoković did not satisfy the entry test to come into Australia, he should not have been granted a visa way back in November,” he told reporters earlier today.
"Frankly, at a time when we are dealing with tens of thousands of cases every day, dozens of deaths, we don’t need a government spending time, energy and money dealing with this soap opera day, upon day, upon day.
"I think Australians want this soap opera brought to an end one way or the other and for the government to get on with its job of protecting Australians in this disastrous fourth wave."
Court considers verdict over Djokovic visa
Djokovic, who spent Saturday night in the Park detention hotel, is due to play Miomir Kecmanovic in the first round of the Australian Open on Monday.
The hearing was adjourned just after 2.30pm local time for the three judges to consider their verdict, with Chief Justice James Allsop saying he expected to announce the outcome later on Sunday but that it could be Monday morning.
