Coco Gauff has that champion feeling after hitting back to beat Qinwen Zheng

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Coco Gauff ended a disappointing year with a flourish as she produced a fine comeback to win the WTA Tour Finals.

Gauff recovered from a set and a break down to beat China’s Qinwen Zheng 3-6 6-4 7-6 (2) in an epic three-hour clash in Saudi Arabia.

The American has overcome a difficult second half of the year, where she went out of Wimbledon and the US Open in the fourth round, to win her biggest tournament of 2024.

She had to do it the hard way as she was 3-1 down in the second set, with Zheng also serving for the match, and looked like losing the end-of-season showpiece event.

But her notorious fighting skills came to fore, helping her get over the line to became the first American to win the tournament since Serena Williams in 2014.

“I’m tired and happy the season is over, it was a great match, Qinwen played great tennis, I tried my best to hang in there and I never gave up,” she told Sky Sports.

“I’ve been in situations like this in the past and have been able to turn it around and I was so glad to do it again.”

Zheng must have thought she was going to cap a remarkable breakthrough year in the best possible way when she led 3-1 in the second set and then served for the match in the third.

But still, 2024 was a year for her to remember, having claimed Olympic gold in Paris while also reaching her first grand slam final when she lost to Aryna Sabalenka in the Australian Open in January.