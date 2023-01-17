Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Emma Raducanu faces Coco Gauff in the Australian Open second round on Wednesday in a battle of the sport’s biggest teenage stars.

Former US Open champion Raducanu produced a convincing performance to wrap up 6-3 6-2 victory over Tamara Korpatsch in the opening round, setting up a first meeting with the 18-year-old Gauff, who reached the French Open final last season.

“I’m really looking forward to this match. I’m very up for it,” Raducanu said. “Coco has obviously done a lot of great things and she’s playing well. I’m just looking forward to the matchup. I think we’re both good, young players, we’re both coming through. Yeah, part of the next generation of tennis really. It’s going to be a great match.”

“I mean, obviously she’s gone through a lot of pressure, bursting onto the scene,” Gauff said. “I feel like probably more than I have experienced coming to win a slam. And especially I feel like being from the UK, being like the first British person to do something in a long time, probably is a lot more pressure than what I’m used to being an American.”

Here’s everything you need to know.

What time is Emma Raducanu vs Coco Gauff?

The match will open the night session on Rod Laver Arena, which is scheduled to start at 8am GMT on Wednesday 18 January.

How to watch the Australian Open 2023

You can watch the Australian Open live on Eurosport in the UK. The action will be broadcast on Eurosport's TV channels, or fans can tune into Discovery+ to stream the tournament.

Sky has also announced that starting today, Discovery+ will be available at no extra cost for Sky customers, including for Sky Glass and Sky Stream customers.

Meanwhile, ESPN has the rights in the US.