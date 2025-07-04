Emma Raducanu v Aryna Sabalenka – Wimbledon live: Briton to face world No 1 plus Kartal v Parry score
It’s day five of Wimbledon 2025, and there’s another packed schedule ahead with Emma Raducanu, Carlos Alcaraz, Cam Norrie and Aryna Sabalenka in action.
Raducanu, in fact, takes on Sabalenka in the final match on Centre Court today, as the young Briton and the world No 1 vie for a spot in the fourth round. Before that, on the same court, Alcaraz continues his bid for a third straight title in SW19, facing Jan-Lennard Struff.
Elsewhere, Cam Norrie is the last Briton standing in the men’s draw, and he’ll try to overcome Mattia Bellucci on No 1 Court. That will be after Sonay Kartal goes up against Diane Parry, with Kartal aiming to do the home crowd proud.
Naomi Osaka, Taylor Fritz and Madison Keys are among the other big names in action, and all will hope to emulate the likes of Novak Djokovic, Iga Swiatek and Barbora Krejcikova – three key players who advanced on Thursday.
Djokovic progressed at the expense of Britain’s Dan Evans, whose compatriot Jack Draper was the leading prospect for the home crop until he fell to former runner-up Marin Cilic.
Match of the day
Emma Raducanu's reward for knocking out 2023 champion Marketa Vondrousova was an early meeting with world number one Aryna Sabalenka.
They have played once before, in Indian Wells last spring, when Sabalenka won in straight sets but in a close enough contest to give the British number one encouragement.
Raducanu said: "She's number one in the world for a reason. I'm going to have to be aggressive but pick my moments and not kind of be overly (aggressive).
"I don't think I'm going to go out there and out-power her. I think I'm going to have to try and be creative, as well."
Brit watch today
Emma Raducanu takes on top seed Aryna Sabalenka for a place in the fourth round of a women's draw that has only five top-10 seeds remaining.
Sonay Kartal is back in the third round for the second successive year and starts as favourite against French qualifier Diane Parry, who stunned 12th seed Diana Shnaider to reach this stage.
And Cameron Norrie, the 2022 semi-finalist, will also fancy his chances against world number 73 Mattia Bellucci after the British number three knocked out 12th seed Frances Tiafoe in the second round.
Aleksandar Vukic on Wimbledon exits to Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner
After a defeat to Carlos Alcaraz in 2025, Aussie Aleksandar Vukic exited Wimbledon this year to Jannik Sinner and gave his view on the pair:
“[They] are definitely at least two levels above everyone else. And it's pretty evident.
What is the Wimbledon schedule?
Friday 4 July – Singles third round; Men’s and Women’s doubles second round; Mixed Doubles first round
Saturday 5 July – Singles third round; Men’s and Women’s doubles second round; Mixed Doubles first round; Juniors (18 & under) singles first round
Sunday 6 July – Singles fourth round; Men’s and Women’s doubles third round; Mixed Doubles second round; Juniors singles first round
Monday 7 July – Singles fourth round; Men’s and Women’s doubles third round; Mixed Doubles quarter-finals; Girls singles second round; Boys Doubles first round
Tuesday 8 July – Singles and doubles quarter-finals; Mixed Doubles semi-finals; Wheelchair Singles first round; Boys singles Second Round; Girls doubles first round
Wednesday 9 July – Singles and doubles quarter-finals; Quad wheelchair singles quarter-finals; Wheelchair doubles quarter-finals; Junior singles third round; Junior doubles second round
Thursday 10 July – Women’s singles semi-finals; Men’s doubles semi-finals; Mixed Doubles final; Wheelchair singles quarter-finals; Wheelchair doubles semi-finals; Junior singles and doubles quarter-finals
Friday 11 July – Men’s singles semi-finals; Women’s doubles semi-finals; Men’s, Women’s and Quad Wheelchair singles semi-finals; Junior singles and doubles semi-finals
Saturday 12 July – Women’s singles final (4pm); Men’s Doubles final (1pm); Women’s wheelchair singles final; Men’s and Quad wheelchair doubles final; Girls singles and doubles final; Boys doubles final
Sunday 13 July – Men’s singles final (4pm); Women’s doubles final (1pm); Men’s and Quad wheelchair singles final; Women’s wheelchair doubles final; Boys singles final
How do I enter the 2026 public ballot?
Fans keen to grab a ticket for the 2026 Championships can now declare their interest. The tournament is scheduled from 29 June to 12 July.
The public ballot usually opens in September. For more info, click here.
How to buy Wimbledon 2025 tickets
Wimbledon continues to be one of the only major sporting events where fans can get tickets on the day of play. The All England Club welcomes more than 40,000 fans per day.
With enough dedication, you can brave the queue at Wimbledon Park, near Southfields tube station, which is still a key part of the Wimbledon experience.
Fans can queue up - often camping overnight - in order to be at the front of the queue to obtain tickets for either Centre Court or Court 1 for the first 10 days of The Championships. Usually, there are 500 tickets available for Centre Court and 500 available for Court 1.
Fans are advised to go to the end of The Queue in Wimbledon Park to obtain a Queue Card. The card will be dated and numbered with your position in The Queue.
Fans must retain their Queue Card until the ticket sales structure begins, and are then able to purchase a ticket. The Queue can start the evening before the day’s play, with many fans also arriving early in the morning.
Ticket sales start at 9.45am in Wimbledon Park, while the grounds open at 10am. Play on outside courts start at 11am, Court 1 at 1pm and Centre at 1:30pm.
How much do players earn each round at Wimbledon?
Men’s and women’s singles
First round - £66,000
Second round - £99,000
Third round - £152,000
Fourth round - £240,000
Quarter-finals - £400,000
Semi-finals - £775,000
Runner-up - £1.52m
Winner - £3m
How much do players earn at Wimbledon?
The winners of the singles titles at Wimbledon this year will take home £3m, as the tournament announced a record prize pot for players.
Carlos Alcaraz is eyeing a third consecutive men’s singles crown at SW19, while Czech player Barbora Krejcikova is the defending champion in the women’s singles.
Both received £2.7m for winning in 2024, but the singles champions in 2025 will receive a £300,000 increase.
The total prize pot has increased from £50m to £53.5m, a 7 per cent jump, while first round losers will receive £66,000 – a 10 per cent increase from last year.
When is Carlos Alcaraz playing?
Carlos Alcaraz’s next match will take place on Friday 4 July and will be the second match on Centre Court as he takes on Jan-Lennard Struff.
With the action on Centre Court getting underway at 1:30pm BST, Alcaraz will be expected to take to the court at approximately 3:30pm.
When is Emma Raducanu playing?
Emma Raducanu’s next outing will take place on Friday 4 July and will be the third match on Centre Court as she faces top seed Aryna Sabalenka.
With the action on Centre Court beginning at 1:30pm BST, Raducanu can be expected to take to the court at approximately 5pm.
