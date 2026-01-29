Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Voices
Liveupdated

Sabalenka v Svitolina live: Australian Open latest score updates from semi-final clash

Sabalenka bids for a fourth Australian Open final in a row before Jessica Pegula plays Elena Rybakina in the other semi-final

Aryna Sabalenka bids to return to a fourth straight final at the Australian Open as the world No 1 battles Elina Svitolina. The two-time champion has has been in dominant form as she seeks a third title in four years, following last season’s shock defeat to Madison Keys.

After impressive wins over teenagers Victoria Mboko and Iva Jokic, Sabalenka now faces the experience of Svitolina. The Ukrainian is fresh from demolishing Coco Gauff in the quarter-finals, and has the chance to advance to her first grand slam final at the age of 31.

In the other semi-final, Elena Rybakina, runner-up to Sabalenka in 2023, takes on Jessica Pegula, who like Svitolina is on the hunt of a first major title. Rybakina continued her strong form from last season’s WTA Finals by ending Iga Swiatek’s career grand slam bid, while Pegula beat Amanda Anisimova.

Yesterday, Novak Djokovic admitted he got “extremely lucky” as Lorenzo Musetti retired injured from their Australian Open quarter-final while two sets up, sending the 38-year-old through to another semi-final showdown with defending champion Jannik Sinner.

Follow latest score updates from the Australian Open, below

Lorenzo Musetti devastated by Australian Open retirement: ‘There are no words’

A devastated Lorenzo Musetti said he had “no words” to describe his disappointment after he was forced to retire from his Australian Open quarter-final against Novak Djokovic while two sets up.

The 23-year-old Italian looked on course for the biggest win of his career as he deservedly led Djokovic 6-4 6-3, but the fifth seed was struck down by a right leg injury that became more painful in the third.

The Italian was two sets up to Novak Djokovic when he retired due to a right leg injury
Jamie Braidwood29 January 2026 07:14

Aryna Sabalenka bids for fourth Australian Open final in a row

Aryna Sabalenka is one win away from a fourth consecutive Australian Open final. The world No 1 has shown remarkably consistency in reaching an eighth consecutive grand slam semi-final on a hard court.

Sabalenka has won all three matches she has played against Svitolina since the Ukrainian returned to the tour as a mother in 2023.

“I think every player when they get to the tournament is trophy or nothing. The mentality is the same, and it's always in the back of your mind that obviously you want to win it.

“But I'm trying to shift my focus on the right things and taking it step by step and just trying my best in each match, each point, each game, each set. That's my mentality.”

Aryna Sabalenka takes on Elina Svitolina in the Australian Open semi-finals
Aryna Sabalenka takes on Elina Svitolina in the Australian Open semi-finals (REUTERS)
Jamie Braidwood29 January 2026 07:02

Today's order of play

Australian Open order of play

Day Twelve - Thursday 29 January

Rod Laver Arena

8:30 AM GMT

Aryna Sabalenka [1] vs. Elina Svitolina (UKR) [12]

followed by

Jessica Pegula (USA) [6] vs. Elena Rybakina (KAZ) [5] T

Jamie Braidwood29 January 2026 07:01

Good morning

It’s women’s semi-final day at the Australian Open as Aryna Sabalenka bids to return to a fourth straight final at Melbourne Park,

The world No 1 has been in dominant form as she seeks a third title in four years, following last season’s shock defeat to Madison Keys.

After impressive wins over teenagers Victoria Mboko and Iva Jokic, Sabalenka now faces the experience of Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina.

Svitolina is fresh from demolishing Coco Gauff in the quarter-finals, and has the chance to advance to her first grand slam final at the age of 31.

In the other semi-final, Elena Rybakina, runner-up to Sabalenka in 2023, takes on Jessica Pegula, who like Svitolina is on the hunt of a first major title.

Rybakina continued her strong form from last season’s WTA Finals by ending Iga Swiatek’s career grand slam bid, while Pegula beat Amanda Anisimova.

Jamie Braidwood29 January 2026 07:01

