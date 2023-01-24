✕ Close Rafael Nadal's MRI shows injured left hip flexor after devastating Australian Open defeat

Follow live updates from the Australian Open as the quarter-finals begin in Melbourne. An unpredictable opening week of the first grand slam of the season has seen the top two seeds of the men’s and women’s draws tumble before the last-eight stage, and there is now an opportunity for those who remain. Among them, third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas has the chance to win a first grand slam title and is in action in the primetime slot on Rod Laver Arena.

Tsitsipas survived a five-set battle with Jannik Sinner in the fourth round and now faces the rising star Jiri Lehecka in the last eight. After not winning a match at a grand slam in four previous attempts before this week, the young Czech has knocked out Felix Auger-Aliassime and Cameron Norrie so far and is targeting a third scalp against Tsitsipas - who is aiming to reach his third consecutive Australian Open semi-final. Earlier, Karen Khachanov reached the semi-finals after Sebastian Korda retired injured while trailing 7-6(5) 6-3 3-0.

Elsewhere, Victoria Azarenka rolled back the years at the Australian Open on Tuesday as the two-times champion crushed third seed Jessica Pegula 6-4 6-1 to reach the semi-finals and remain on course for her third grand slam crown. Former world number one Azarenka set up a clash with Wimbledon winner Elena Rybakina after the Kazakh 22nd seed beat former Roland Garros champion Jelena Ostapenko.

Follow all the latest scores and updates from the Australian Open below