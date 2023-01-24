Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Jiri Lehecka - LIVE: Australian Open latest updates after Victoria Azarenka win
Follow live updates and scores from the Australian Open as Stefanos Tsitsipas takes on rising Czech star Jiri Lehecka after Jessica Pegula was knocked out by two-time champion Victoria Azarenka
Follow live updates from the Australian Open as the quarter-finals begin in Melbourne. An unpredictable opening week of the first grand slam of the season has seen the top two seeds of the men’s and women’s draws tumble before the last-eight stage, and there is now an opportunity for those who remain. Among them, third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas has the chance to win a first grand slam title and is in action in the primetime slot on Rod Laver Arena.
Tsitsipas survived a five-set battle with Jannik Sinner in the fourth round and now faces the rising star Jiri Lehecka in the last eight. After not winning a match at a grand slam in four previous attempts before this week, the young Czech has knocked out Felix Auger-Aliassime and Cameron Norrie so far and is targeting a third scalp against Tsitsipas - who is aiming to reach his third consecutive Australian Open semi-final. Earlier, Karen Khachanov reached the semi-finals after Sebastian Korda retired injured while trailing 7-6(5) 6-3 3-0.
Elsewhere, Victoria Azarenka rolled back the years at the Australian Open on Tuesday as the two-times champion crushed third seed Jessica Pegula 6-4 6-1 to reach the semi-finals and remain on course for her third grand slam crown. Former world number one Azarenka set up a clash with Wimbledon winner Elena Rybakina after the Kazakh 22nd seed beat former Roland Garros champion Jelena Ostapenko.
Follow all the latest scores and updates from the Australian Open below
Australian Open 2023: Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3 Jiri Lehecka* - Lehecka wins the first set
Tsitsipas wraps up the first set behind some huge serving. Lehecka barely got past 15 on the Tsitsipas serve and the Greek won 84 percent of his first serves. That was very comfortable after striking to take the early break.
Australian Open 2023: *Stefanos Tsitsipas 5-3 Jiri Lehecka
Tsitsipas beats Lehecka down on the duel of forehand crosscourt shots and the Czech nets twice in a row to face 30-30. But with Tsitsipas two points away Lehecka tightens, and at least asks the question to the Greek to serve this out.
Australian Open 2023: Stefanos Tsitsipas 5-2 Jiri Lehecka*
Lehecka is finding himself pinned so far behind the baseline and Tsitsipas is covering the net well. Lehecka is struggling to find a foothold against serve so far.
Australian Open 2023: *Stefanos Tsitsipas 4-2 Jiri Lehecka
Lehecka lets Tsitsipas have a first taste of his explosive forehand and takes charge of the rally from there - he finishes a hold to love with a brilliant drop shot. There are some encouraging signs for the 21-year-old but it’s a different story on the Tsitsipas serve.
Australian Open 2023: Stefanos Tsitsipas 4-1 Jiri Lehecka*
Lehecka has yet to react to the power of the Tsitsipas serve so far, as the Greek charges in a for a serve and volley to close out another comfortable hold.
Australian Open 2023: *Stefanos Tsitsipas 3-1 Jiri Lehecka
That should help Lehecka settle some of those early nerves. The Czech plays a lovely drop volley at the net and is able to hold to 15 from there.
Australian Open 2023: Stefanos Tsitsipas 3-0 Jiri Lehecka*
Big serving from Tsitsipas puts the pressure straight on Lehecka once again.
Australian Open 2023: *Stefanos Tsitsipas 2-0 Jiri Lehecka - Tsitsipas breaks
Lehecka is given an early taste of the power Tsitsipas can generate when he loosens his wrist and is faced with 0-30 early. Lehecka is bold to get the first point back and then Tsitsipas makes the error on the second serve.
But the Czech is still trying to adjust when the ball is in play and Tsitsipas is able to force five break point opportunities. Lehecka saves the first four impressively but can’t get out of trouble in what is a nervy start.
Tsitsipas finally gets the breakthrough with a tricky lob, as Lehecka misses on the ambitious overhead.
Australian Open 2023: Stefanos Tsitsipas 1-0 Jiri Lehecka*
Tsitsipas moves into a strong position but Lehecka plays a lovely forehand lob after reaching a volley from Tsitsipas. It’s followed by Tsitsipas hitting the net with a forehand slice, and suddenly it’s deuce.
There’s a big serve from Tsitsipas and Lehecka fires wide on the forehand.
Australian Open 2023: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Jiri Lehecka
Here we go! Tsitsipas will serve first, under the roof on Rod Laver Arena. The winner will face Karen Khachanov in the semi-finals.
Lehecka is playing in his first grand slam quarter-final, Tsitsipas his sixth. The Greek has won all five previous quarter-finals at the majors.
