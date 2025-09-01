Naomi Osaka in action against Coco Gauff at the US Open ( Getty Images )

Coco Gauff and Naomi Osaka meet in a sensational fourth-round clash at the US Open as two former champions take to the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Gauff battled through the first two rounds, navigating the difficulties of trying to fix her struggling serve, but enjoyed smoother progress in her straight-sets win over Magdalena French.

Osaka is through to the last-16 of the US Open for the first time since the second of her two titles in New York in 2020 and the former World No 1 appears to be coming back into form.

Later, World No 1 and defending men’s champion Jannik Sinner will be in action against Alexander Bublik after there were wins for Iga Swiatek, Alex de Minaur and Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Follow live score updates from the US Open below