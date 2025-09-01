Coco Gauff v Naomi Osaka live: US Open latest score and updates from fourth-round blockbuster
Former US Open champions Osaka and Gauff meet for a place in the quarter-finals
Coco Gauff and Naomi Osaka meet in a sensational fourth-round clash at the US Open as two former champions take to the Arthur Ashe Stadium.
Gauff battled through the first two rounds, navigating the difficulties of trying to fix her struggling serve, but enjoyed smoother progress in her straight-sets win over Magdalena French.
Osaka is through to the last-16 of the US Open for the first time since the second of her two titles in New York in 2020 and the former World No 1 appears to be coming back into form.
Later, World No 1 and defending men’s champion Jannik Sinner will be in action against Alexander Bublik after there were wins for Iga Swiatek, Alex de Minaur and Felix Auger-Aliassime.
Naomi Osaka 6-3 5-2 Coco Gauff
Gauff goes from 40-15 up to match point down as she blasts a forehand into the net....
Naomi Osaka 6-3 5-2 Coco Gauff*
Osaka raises her fist. That’s another emphatic hold. Gauff looked to try and mix it up and come into the net, but Osaka blasted the backhand down the line.
She’s one game away.
BREAK! *Naomi Osaka 6-3 4-2 Coco Gauff
Gauff totally mis-hits a forehand to bring up two break points for Osaka, and she makes no mistake. Osaka crushes the ball in the rally and Gauff nets on the backhand into the net.
That’s a huge step for Osaka, given the way she is serving. Gauff is yet to set up a break point.
Naomi Osaka 6-3 3-2 Coco Gauff*
Osaka stretches her 100 per cent first-serve figures to 14 from 14 with a routine hold.
The four-time grand slam champion is looking so strong as she bids to reach the quarter-finals of a major for the first time since 2021.
*Naomi Osaka 6-3 2-2 Coco Gauff
Gauff lands a 117mph serve down the middle on her way to getting the hold. The American’s serving percentage is actually higher than Osaka today, but Osaka’s is much more effective.
She’s won 11 of 11 points behind her first serve during the match so far.
Naomi Osaka 6-3 2-1 Coco Gauff*
Awesome hitting from Osaka as the former World No 1 crushes a backhand crosscourt on her way to a love-hold.
“Come on!” she cries.
*Naomi Osaka 6-3 1-1 Coco Gauff
Some more confident hitting from Gauff from the baseline as she moves into the net and Osaka goes long on the baseline.
Gauff is one of the toughest competitors in the sport so won’t be giving up on this match just yet.
Naomi Osaka 6-3 1-0 Coco Gauff*
Gauff turns and gives a long stare up at her box as a forehand finds the middle of the net and Osaka holds to start the second set.
*denotes next server
Naomi Osaka leads Coco Gauff
You join us live from the US Open where Coco Gauff has double-faulted on set point to give Naomi Osaka a 6-3 first set in this blockbuster fourth-round match on Arthur Ashe Stadium.
Osaka is looking to reach her first grand slam quarter-final since returning to the sport, and leads Gauff in this meeting of former US Open champions.
