Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Liveupdated

Coco Gauff v Naomi Osaka live: US Open latest score and updates from fourth-round blockbuster

Former US Open champions Osaka and Gauff meet for a place in the quarter-finals

Jamie Braidwood
in New York
Monday 01 September 2025 20:32 BST
Comments
Naomi Osaka in action against Coco Gauff at the US Open
Naomi Osaka in action against Coco Gauff at the US Open (Getty Images)

Coco Gauff and Naomi Osaka meet in a sensational fourth-round clash at the US Open as two former champions take to the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Gauff battled through the first two rounds, navigating the difficulties of trying to fix her struggling serve, but enjoyed smoother progress in her straight-sets win over Magdalena French.

Osaka is through to the last-16 of the US Open for the first time since the second of her two titles in New York in 2020 and the former World No 1 appears to be coming back into form.

Later, World No 1 and defending men’s champion Jannik Sinner will be in action against Alexander Bublik after there were wins for Iga Swiatek, Alex de Minaur and Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Follow live score updates from the US Open below

Recommended

Naomi Osaka 6-3 5-2 Coco Gauff

Gauff goes from 40-15 up to match point down as she blasts a forehand into the net....

Jamie Braidwood1 September 2025 20:32

Naomi Osaka 6-3 5-2 Coco Gauff*

Osaka raises her fist. That’s another emphatic hold. Gauff looked to try and mix it up and come into the net, but Osaka blasted the backhand down the line.

She’s one game away.

Jamie Braidwood1 September 2025 20:28

BREAK! *Naomi Osaka 6-3 4-2 Coco Gauff

Gauff totally mis-hits a forehand to bring up two break points for Osaka, and she makes no mistake. Osaka crushes the ball in the rally and Gauff nets on the backhand into the net.

That’s a huge step for Osaka, given the way she is serving. Gauff is yet to set up a break point.

Jamie Braidwood1 September 2025 20:24

Naomi Osaka 6-3 3-2 Coco Gauff*

Osaka stretches her 100 per cent first-serve figures to 14 from 14 with a routine hold.

The four-time grand slam champion is looking so strong as she bids to reach the quarter-finals of a major for the first time since 2021.

Jamie Braidwood1 September 2025 20:21

*Naomi Osaka 6-3 2-2 Coco Gauff

Gauff lands a 117mph serve down the middle on her way to getting the hold. The American’s serving percentage is actually higher than Osaka today, but Osaka’s is much more effective.

She’s won 11 of 11 points behind her first serve during the match so far.

Jamie Braidwood1 September 2025 20:18

Naomi Osaka 6-3 2-1 Coco Gauff*

Awesome hitting from Osaka as the former World No 1 crushes a backhand crosscourt on her way to a love-hold.

“Come on!” she cries.

(Getty Images)
Jamie Braidwood1 September 2025 20:13

*Naomi Osaka 6-3 1-1 Coco Gauff

Some more confident hitting from Gauff from the baseline as she moves into the net and Osaka goes long on the baseline.

Gauff is one of the toughest competitors in the sport so won’t be giving up on this match just yet.

Jamie Braidwood1 September 2025 20:11

Naomi Osaka 6-3 1-0 Coco Gauff*

Gauff turns and gives a long stare up at her box as a forehand finds the middle of the net and Osaka holds to start the second set.

*denotes next server

(Getty Images)
Jamie Braidwood1 September 2025 20:06

Naomi Osaka leads Coco Gauff

You join us live from the US Open where Coco Gauff has double-faulted on set point to give Naomi Osaka a 6-3 first set in this blockbuster fourth-round match on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Osaka is looking to reach her first grand slam quarter-final since returning to the sport, and leads Gauff in this meeting of former US Open champions.

Jamie Braidwood1 September 2025 20:05

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in