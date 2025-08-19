US Open live: Raducanu-Alcaraz in controversial new mixed doubles event after Jannik Sinner withdraws
The team of Sinner and Katerina Siniakova has withdrawn ahead of the start of the new-look event
The new, and controversial, US Open mixed doubles event is underway with big names and star players set to headline the tournament.
Among them are Carlos Alcaraz, fresh from his win at the Cincinnati Open, and British No. 1 Emma Raducanu, who will partner each other over the two days of the competition. The top-seeded pair features British No 1 Jack Draper alongside Jessica Pegula, who face Alcaraz and Raducanu in the round-of-16.
The new-look mixed doubles in New York will be staged on the two biggest courts – Arthur Ashe and Louis Armstrong – over Tuesday 19 August and Wednesday 20 August with the $1m on offer for the champion prize. The revamped format, and its disregard for doubles specialists, has proved controversial, however.
Jannik Sinner has withdrawn from the event, as he had been expected to after the World No. 1 pulled out of the Cincinnati final through illness partway through the opening set with Alcaraz leading 5-0. Sinner is fully focused on recovering in time for the US Open singles.
Follow all the latest updates from the US Open with our live blog below:
Swiatek/Ruud beat Tiafoe/Keys
Very efficient from third seeds Casper Ruud and Iga Swiatek, who beat another all-American pair in Frances Tiafoe and Madison Keys. 4-2, 4-1 in 39 minutes. Formats may change, but Swiatek scorelines stay the same.
It’s the Pole who seals the deal with a fine stroke than dips just inside the baseline. They’ll face Caty McNally/Lorenzo Musetti in just a few minutes.
“She’s on a winning train these days and I’m just jumping on the train,” Ruud says of his partner. Both add that having played against each other in the United Cup, they had an idea of how they would work as a pairing, despite the lack of preparation time.
Rublev/Muchova to play Errani/Vavassori
“We came out here to have fun, Reilly his serves - I think we made one return, maybe two!” Muchova says.
“Karolina did unbelievable things,” Rublev says of his partner’s performance, “I don’t know how many players from men’s tour can do this. I have no idea what I’m doing when I’m playing but I’m trying to do my job!” the Russian adds.
The pair will return to action in only a few minutes to take on a daunting task: Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori.
Rublev/Muchova seal place in second round
Muchova steals a rare point off the Opelka serve as she forces Williams into a net error, and Rublev looks amazed.
He thinks he’s won the match with a brilliant serve-and-smash combo, but will play at least one more point! Laughs all round.
Match point... Opelka nets a second serve, and the Americans are out! 4-2, 5-4(7-4).
Muchova/Rublev on top
Screams of delight from the crowd as Muchova/Rublev and Williams/Opelka get into a tense, tight, net exchange, with the Czech forcing an error from Williams to lead 2-1 in this tiebreak.
Rublev bows down in appreciation of his partner’s brilliance, before blasting a return at Williams, forcing another error for an early mini-break.
The Americans pull one back but Muchova plays a stunningly deft low volley, with Rublev slamming away a smash to lead 4-2.
Tie-break!
Muchova holds serve to 15 for 4-4 and a seven-point tiebreak will be played to settle this set.
Ruud fires third seeds to first set
Iga Swiatek certainly doesn’t look hampered by her less than 24 hour turnaround from winning Cincinnati to playing in New York. She and Casper Ruud take the first set 4-1 against Madison Keys and Frances Tiafoe, the Norwegian firing down an ace to seal it.
In the other match, Williams hits long and Rublev/Muchova level things at 3-3 in the second set. First to five games now, but if it goes to 4-4, there will be a tiebreak.
On serve in second set
Opelka and Williams dig themselves out of trouble in the second set, winning a deciding point - to raucous applause from the partisan crowd - to move 2-1 ahead, on serve.
Over on Arthur Ashe, third seeds Iga Swiatek and Casper Ruud are an early break up against Madison Keys and Frances Tiafoe.
Rublev and Muchova seal first set
Oohs and ahhs from the crowd as Rublev and Muchova produce some delightful tennis to take the first set 4-2. This makeshift pair has combined well so far, with Muchova’s net ability and craftiness complementing the ferocity of Rublev’s groundstrokes. A tidy volley from the Russian seals the set.
Muchova/Rublev lead Williams/Opelka
Over on Louis Armstrong, Karolina Muchova’s guile has put her and Andrey Rublev against 45-year-old Venus Williams and her partner Reilly Opelka - a man who has notably poured scorn on doubles in the past.
The big American batters down some aces, finishing with a second-serve ace, to keep their deficit to just one break at 3-2.
GAME, SET AND MATCH! McNally/Musetti 5-3 4-2 Osaka/Monfils
We have our second winners of the day! And it’s a eye-catching partnership between Caty McNally, a two-time grand slam doubles finalist, and Lorenzo Musetti that prevails over Naomi Osaka and Gael Monfils, who are smiling and laughing as they leave the court.
Certainly, McNally and Musetti look to be a serious doubles partnership, despite only meeting a few days ago, with some potential to go the distance. I don’t think Osaka and Monfils are too concerned to be out already as they take a selfie before leaving the court.
McNally and Musett go up against either Iga Swiatek and Casper Ruud or Madison Keys and Frances Tiafoe next.
