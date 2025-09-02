US Open live: Pegula v Krejcikova latest score before Venus Williams in doubles action
Novak Djokovic v Taylor Fritz headlines the night session later as the US Open quarter-finals get underway
The US Open quarter-finals get underway as Venus Williams and Leylah Fernandez look to continue their run in the women’s doubles. Williams called on her sister Serena to “show up” to her quarter-final against top seeds Taylor Townsend and Katerina Siniakova as the 45-year-old aims to win her first grand slam title since 2017.
In the women’s singles, fourth seed Jessica Pegula takes on former Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova before defending champion Aryna Sabalenka takes on another former Wimbledon champion in Marketa Vondrousova.
Later, Novak Djokovic continues his bid for a 25th grand slam singles title against Taylor Fritz, the last American standing in the men’s draw. Djokovic has won all 10 matches he has played against Fritz, but the fourth seed reached the final last season.
Also in the men’s singles, Carlos Alcaraz takes on Jiri Lehecka, looking to keep up with top seed Jannik Sinner, who raced into the quarter-finals with a 6-1 6-1 6-1 thrashing of Alexander Bublik last night.
Follow the latest scores and updates from the US Open below
BREAK! *Jessica Pegula 6-3 1-0 Barbora Krejcikova
Pegula has won 17 of the 18 matches where she has won the first set at the US Open, and her chances of advancing to the semi-finals has just increased even further by breaking Krejcikova in the opening game of the second set.
Two double faults in that opening game from Krejcikova, who is broken to love and looks to have hit the wall after surviving a few long matches to reach the quarter-finals.
FIRST SET! Jessica Pegula 6-3 Barbora Krejcikova*
Pegula makes it nine sets in a row at this year’s US Open as she makes the breakthrough against Krejcikova.
A good hold to close it out with a couple of winners off the forehand side from 15-30 down.
BREAK! *Jessica Pegula 5-3 Barbora Krejcikova
The break swings back as Krejcikova makes double fault on 30-30 and then puts a backhand into the net.
Of the eight US Open quarter-finalists on the women’s side, all eight have reached a quarter-final of a major before and five of them are grand slam champions.
Pegula is one of the three who is looking for her first title, along with Amanda Ansimova and Karolina Muchova.
BREAK! Jessica Pegula 4-3 Barbora Krejcikova*
After failing to convert break point in the last game, Pegula is broken by Krejcikova to get the first set back on serve. This is a bad game for Pegula to give away, too, making a double fault on 15-15 followed by forehand and backhand errors.
*Jessica Pegula 4-2 Barbora Krejcikova
Krejcikova is serving under 50 per cent and it’s giving Pegula a lot of looks on the returns. The American brings up another break point but Krejcikova saves for the second game in a row to hold and stay in touch.
*Jessica Pegula 3-1 Barbora Krejcikova
Pegula is lasering the ball in the early stages and pushes for the double-break. Krejcikova roars as she saves with an ace down the middle.
BREAK! *Jessica Pegula 2-0 Barbora Krejcikova
A rotten start for Krejcikova, who was under pressure from Pegula as the American found a forehand winner to move to 0-30.
Krejcikova then misses an overhead, appearing to lose the track of the ball in the sun, and double-faults when facing the first of three break points.
US Open order of play
Arthur Ashe Stadium
from 4.30pm
Jessica Pegula [4] vs Barbora Krejcikova
Jiří Lehecka [20] vs Carlos Alcaraz [2]
from midnight
Aryna Sabalenka [1] vs Marketa Vondrousova
Novak Djokovic [7] vs Taylor Fritz [4]
Louis Armstrong Stadium
Not before 4pm
Taylor Townsend and Katerina Siniakova [1] vs Venus Williams and Leylah Fernandez [WC]
Jessica Pegula v Barbora Krejcikova
The US Open quarter-finals kick off with last year’s runner-up Jessica Pegula against former Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova.
Krejcikova, who is also a US Open doubles champion, saved eight match points in her win over American Taylor Townsend in the previous round.
Pegula has enjoyed a fairly straight-forward run so far, she is one of only four players to record more than 40 wins this season after Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek and Elena Rybakina.
Krejcikova leads the head-to-head 2-1 against Pegula.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments