US Open live: Pegula v Krejcikova latest score before Venus Williams in doubles action

Williams & Fernandez Advance To Continue Fairytale US Open Run

The US Open quarter-finals get underway as Venus Williams and Leylah Fernandez look to continue their run in the women’s doubles. Williams called on her sister Serena to “show up” to her quarter-final against top seeds Taylor Townsend and Katerina Siniakova as the 45-year-old aims to win her first grand slam title since 2017.

In the women’s singles, fourth seed Jessica Pegula takes on former Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova before defending champion Aryna Sabalenka takes on another former Wimbledon champion in Marketa Vondrousova.

Later, Novak Djokovic continues his bid for a 25th grand slam singles title against Taylor Fritz, the last American standing in the men’s draw. Djokovic has won all 10 matches he has played against Fritz, but the fourth seed reached the final last season.

Also in the men’s singles, Carlos Alcaraz takes on Jiri Lehecka, looking to keep up with top seed Jannik Sinner, who raced into the quarter-finals with a 6-1 6-1 6-1 thrashing of Alexander Bublik last night.

Follow the latest scores and updates from the US Open below