Sinner takes on the 23rd seed as he continues his US Open defence after Osaka defeated Gauff to return to the quarter-finals
Jannik Sinner faces the unpredictable Alexander Bublik at the US Open as the defending champion aims to return to the quarter-finals in New York.
World No 1 Sinner recovered from a set down to defeat Denis Shapovalov in the previous round while Bublik shocked home favourite Tommy Paul. The entertaining Bublik has a win over Sinner this season, winning on the grass in Halle after the Italian knocked him out of the French Open quarter-finals.
Earlier, Naomi Osaka returned to a grand slam quarter-final for the first time since 2021 as she swept Coco Gauff aside 6-3 6-2 in the meeting of former US Open champions.
The contest only lasted 64 minutes and it was a horror show for Gauff, who made 33 unforced errors and won just six points against Osaka’s serve.
There is an extremely promising sign for Osaka, however, with the 27-year-old having never lost at a grand slam when she has reached the quarter-final stage.
Sinner 'in a difficult moment' in the third round
Jannik Sinner dropped his first set of the tournament against Dennis Shapovalov and struggled at times as the Canadian broke to lead the third set as well.
Sinner eventually came through, winning 5-7, 6-4, 6-3, 6-3, and the World No 1 said it was important to remember how difficult getting through at the grand slams can be.
“You cannot always go with the score line easy. Every match is so difficult. Every challenge is so difficult. Then there are players that have more qualities or potential, you know, and he's one of them.
“I was in a very difficult moment today. You know, the score line was a bit against me today, but, you know, I just tried to stay there mentally. Obviously very happy to manage to win today, because it was a very important win.”
Jannik Sinner on facing Alexander Bublik
Jannik Sinner on facing Alexander Bublik, who beat him in their last meeting at Halle a couple of weeks after the World No 1 triumphed against Bublik in the French Open quarter-finals:
“He won the last encounter against me on grass. So let's see what's coming. Obviously a big, big server and very unpredictable.”
Sinner leads the overall head-to-head 4-2.
Jannik Sinner headlines the night session tonight
Sinner and Bublik will be out on court just after 7pm local time, so just over an hour to go.
Naomi Osaka 'grateful' to be back in US Open quarter-finals
Naomi Osaka said she felt grateful to be back on the big stage at the US Open and is not putting any pressure on herself to win the title after reaching the quarter-finals.
“What I want to take away from this tournament is just smiling and having fun,” Osaka said. “I know in my first round I was too nervous to smile, and my match against [Daria] Kasatkina was just really not smiley at all.
“Going into this match, I just wanted to be grateful. I have the most fun when I play against the best players. I love when they hit amazing shots or they hit aces, because you know, that's how they won the tournaments that they won.
“I think for me, you know, this is kind of unchartered territory at this point of my career. I'm just enjoying it. I'm having fun. I'm being able to play against the best players in the world.”
Coco Gauff 'excited for the future' after US Open exit
Coco Gauff said she is approach her US Open exit with perspective and is taking a long-term view as the two-time grand slam champion looks to improve her overall game.
“It's been a tough I think post-French Open for me for sure. I know the improvements that I need to make, and I feel like I'm making the right decision by making them. I wish I had more time between this tournament and Cincinnati, but that's the cards that I was given.
“I feel like I put so much pressure on myself at my age at 21, and I realise how much the girls on tour are being successful at 25, 26, at those ages. For me it just gets me excited to realise if I have four more years of just working as hard as I am right now and actually doing the right things, like where my game could be.
“It has obviously improved in the last four years from four years ago to now. So I think if I can make that same jump of improvement, it's a lot to be excited for the future for.”
US Open: Karolina Muchova returns to quarter-finals
Karolina Muchova is back in the US Open quarter-finals for a third straight year, defeating Marta Kostyuk 6-3 6-7 6-3 to set up a clash with two-time champion Naomi Osaka.
Muchova has reached the semi-finals in New York in the previous two years and the 11th seed puts her hands to her head as she continues her excellent recent record here.
US Open: Lorenzo Musetti through to quarter-finals
Lorenzo Musetti is through to the US Open quarter-finals for the first time, with the Italian 10th seed crushing Jaume Munar 6-3 6-0 6-1.
The French Open semi-finalist is now into the quarter-finals of a hard-court grand slam for the first time, and will play the winner of Jannik Sinner’s match with Alexander Bublik later.
Naomi Osaka's biggest win since returning to tennis
This was Naomi Osaka’s biggest win since returning to tennis after giving birth to her daughter Shai in July 2023. She went to watch Coco Gauff a couple of months later, as the American went on to win the title.
"I was in the stands like two months after I gave birth to my daughter, watching Coco. I just really wanted an opportunity to come out here and play," Osaka said during her on-court interview.
"This is my favourite court in the world, and it means so much for me to be back here."
Naomi Osaka's incredible record when reaching grand sam quarter-finals
Before this year’s US Open, Naomi Osaka had reached the quarter-finals of a grand slam on four occasions, and went on to win the title every time.
She did it twice at the Australian Open and twice at the US Open. It’s a pretty decent omen for Osaka to have and she will play either Karolina Muchova or Marta Kostyuk in the quarter-finals on Wednesday.
Naomi Osaka dominant against Coco Gauff
Coco Gauff won just six points against Naomi Osaka’s serve, and just one against an Osaka first serve. That’s astonishing.
Gauff had really struggled with her serve throughout the US Open, but it was her return and the Osaka serve that settled the match today.
There were also 33 unforced errors from Gauff, with Osaka’s power taking over the rallies.
