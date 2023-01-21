What time is Andy Murray vs Roberto Bautista Agut?

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Andy Murray resumes his epic run at the Australian Open when he battles Roberto Bautista Agut in the third round.

The Scot rolled back the years to defeat Thanasi Kokkinakis in five sets, overcoming a two-set deficit to prevail in what was the longest match of his career.

After more than 10 hours on court, having dispatched Matteo Berrettini in a similarly long contest in the first round, Murray is keen to recover quickly after finishing at 4am local time on Friday.

Murray resumed training just 14 hours after his remarkable win, underlining his commitment to his resurgence at 35 years of age.

Here’s all you need to know about the third-round match at Melbourne Park.

When is Andy Murray’s next match?

Murray will play his third-round match on Saturday night in Australia (Saturday morning UK time) with the contest scheduled to begin at 7pm local time (8am GMT).

It gives Murray clarity surrounding his schedule, without the need to wait for other matches to finish before taking to Margaret Court Arena.

Who will Andy Murray play next?

After knocking out Thanasi Kokkinakis in five sets, Murray will play Roberto Bautista Agut.

Bautista Agut is the 24th seed and he also came back from two sets down in the second round, beating American Brandon Holt.

Bautista Agut is the last seed in Murray’s quarter of the draw, before a potential semi-final with Novak Djokovic.

How to watch the Australian Open 2023

You can watch the Australian Open live on Eurosport in the UK. The action will be broadcast on Eurosport’s TV channels, or fans can tune into Discovery+ to stream the tournament, where an Entertainment & Sport pass is available for either £6.99/month or £59.99/year.

Sky has also announced that starting today, Discovery+ will be available at no extra cost for Sky customers, including for Sky Glass and Sky Stream customers.

If you’re not already a Sky customer, you can get a Sky Stream box, which comes with Sky TV and a Netflix basic plan. The device is currently discounted in Sky’s winter sale (was £26 per month, now £24 per month, Sky.com). This is Sky’s new device, and doesn’t require a satellite dish as it streams Sky directly over wifi.

Meanwhile, ESPN has the rights in the US.

Australian Open 2023 tournament schedule

Saturday 21 January: Men’s singles, women’s singles - third round

Sunday 22 January: Men’s singles, women’s singles - fourth round

Monday 23 January: Men’s singles, women’s singles - fourth round

Tuesday 24 January: Men’s singles, women’s singles - quarter-finals

Wednesday 25 January: Men’s singles, women’s singles - quarter-finals

Thursday 26 January: Women’s singles - semi-finals

Friday 27 January: Men’s singles - semi-finals

Saturday 28 January: Women’s singles final

Sunday 29 January: Men’s singles final