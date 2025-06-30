When is Novak Djokovic playing his first round match at Wimbledon?
The seven-time Wimbledon champion starts his bid for number eight on Tuesday
The 2025 Championships at Wimbledon are upon us as the All England Club opens its doors to the tennis world once again.
Carlos Alcaraz is eyeing a third consecutive title in SW19, and is also looking to become the second player to win Roland Garros, Queen’s and Wimbledon in the same year. World No 1 Jannik Sinner and British No 1 Jack Draper are the other favourites in the men’s draw.
World No 1 Aryna Sabalenka is the favourite for the women’s title, with 2022 champion Elena Rybakina and French Open winner Coco Gauff also leading contenders. Czech player Barbora Krejcikova is the defending champion.
Emma Raducanu, who missed out on a seeding, leads the British contingent in the women’s draw, having overtaken Katie Boulter as British No 1 recently.
See below for the order of play for day 2 at Wimbledon
When will Novak Djokovic play?
Djokovic is the second match on Centre Court, which starts at 1:30pm (BST). We can therefore expect Djokovic on court around 3pm (approx).
Day 2 - Order of Play, Tuesday 1 July
CENTRE COURT - SHOW COURT - 13:30 START
Barbora Krejcikova (CZE) [17] vs Alexandra Eala (PHI)
Alexandre Muller (FRA) vs Novak Djokovic (SRB) [6]
Dayana Yastremska (UKR) vs Coco Gauff (USA) [2]
No.1 COURT - SHOW COURT - 13:00 START
Jannik Sinner (ITA) [1] vs Luca Nardi (ITA)
Petra Kvitova (CZE) vs Emma Navarro (USA) [10]
Jack Draper (GBR) [4] vs Sebastian Baez (ARG)
No.2 COURT - SHOW COURT - 11:00 START
Elisabetta Cocciaretto (ITA) vs Jessica Pegula (USA) [3]
Nikoloz Basilashvili (GEO) vs Lorenzo Musetti (ITA) [7]
Iga Swiatek (POL) [8] vs Polina Kudermetova
Ben Shelton (USA) [10] vs Alex Bolt (AUS)
No.3 COURT - SHOW COURT - 11:00 START
Johannus Monday (GBR) vs Tommy Paul (USA) [13]
Mirra Andreeva [7] vs Mayar Sherif (EGY)
Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) [19] vs Yoshihito Nishioka (JPN)
Elina Avanesyan (ARM) vs Elena Rybakina (KAZ) [11]
COURT 12 - SHOW COURT - 11:00 START
Clara Tauson (DEN) [23] vs Heather Watson (GBR)
Daniel Evans (GBR) vs Jay Clarke (GBR)
Gael Monfils (FRA) vs Ugo Humbert (FRA) [18]
Sofia Kenin (USA) [28] vs Taylor Townsend (USA)
COURT 18 - SHOW COURT - 11:00 START
Alex de Minaur (AUS) [11] vs Roberto Carballes Baena (ESP)
Maya Joint (AUS) vs Liudmila Samsonova [19]
Caty McNally (USA) vs Jodie Burrage (GBR)
Hugo Gaston (FRA) vs Jakub Mensik (CZE) [15]
Court 4 - 11:00 START
Alex Michelsen (USA) [30] vs Miomir Kecmanovic (SRB)
Camila Osorio (COL) vs Danielle Collins (USA)
Anastasia Potapova vs Magdalena Frech (POL) [25]
Alexander Shevchenko (KAZ) vs Reilly Opelka (USA)
Court 5 - 11:00 START
Chun-Hsin Tseng (TPE) vs Aleksandar Vukic (AUS)
Jil Teichmann (SUI) vs Lucia Bronzetti (ITA)
Caroline Dolehide (USA) vs Arantxa Rus (NED)
Rinky Hijikata (AUS) vs David Goffin (BEL)
Court 6 - 11:00 START
Arthur Cazaux (FRA) vs Adam Walton (AUS)
Quentin Halys (FRA) vs August Holmgren (DEN)
Veronika Kudermetova vs Lin Zhu (CHN)
Court 7 - 11:00 START
Suzan Lamens (NED) vs Iva Jovic (USA)
Jesper de Jong (NED) vs Christopher Eubanks (USA)
Aleksandar Kovacevic (USA) vs Marton Fucsovics (HUN)
Court 8 - 11:00 START
Jaime Faria (POR) vs Lorenzo Sonego (ITA)
Sebastian Ofner (AUT) vs Hamad Medjedovic (SRB)
Maria Sakkari (GRE) vs Anna Blinkova
Jessica Bouzas Maneiro (ESP) vs Ella Seidel (GER)
Court 9 - 11:00 START
Irina-Camelia Begu (ROU) vs Kaja Juvan (SLO)
Zeynep Sonmez (TUR) vs Jaqueline Cristian (ROU)
Hailey Baptiste (USA) vs Sorana Cirstea (ROU)
Marcos Giron (USA) vs Camilo Ugo Carabelli (ARG)
Court 11 - 11:00 START
James McCabe (AUS) vs Fabian Marozsan (HUN)
Anna Kalinskaya vs Nina Stojanovic (SRB)
Francisco Comesana (ARG) vs Corentin Moutet (FRA)
Magda Linette (POL) [27] vs Elsa Jacquemot (FRA)
Court 14 - 11:00 START
Daria Kasatkina (AUS) [16] vs Emiliana Arango (COL)
Jaume Munar (ESP) vs Alexander Bublik (KAZ) [28]
Raphael Collignon (BEL) vs Marin Cilic (CRO)
Victoria Azarenka vs Anastasia Zakharov
Court 15 - 11:00 START
Katie Volynets (USA) vs Tatjana Maria (GER)
Karolina Muchova (CZE) [15] vs Xinyu Wang (CHN)
Damir Dzumhur (BIH) vs Tomas Machac (CZE) [21]
Brandon Nakashima (USA) [29] vs Yunchaokete Bu (CHN)
Court 16 - 11:00 START
Veronika Erjavec (SLO) vs Marta Kostyuk (UKR) [26]
Pedro Martinez (ESP) vs George Loffhagen (GBR)
lavio Cobolli (ITA) [22] vs Beibit Zhukayev (KAZ)
Alycia Parks (USA) vs Belinda Bencic (SUI)
Court 17 - 11:00 START
Priscilla Hon (AUS) vs Ekaterina Alexandrova [18]
Mariano Navone (ARG) vs Denis Shapovalov (CAN) [27]
Yuliia Starodubtseva (UKR) vs Francesca Jones (GBR)
Tomas Martin Etcheverry (ARG) vs Jack Pinnington Jones (GBR)
How to watch Wimbledon on TV
Wimbledon will be shown live on the BBC in the UK, with full coverage of the tournament available to watch on BBC One, BBC Two and across BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.
TNT Sports will air a daily 90-minute highlights show and will also have live coverage of both singles finals.
If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch Wimbledon, then you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app.
Our VPN roundup is here to help: get the best VPN deals on the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are and also with the terms of their service provider.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments