Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

When is Novak Djokovic playing his second round match at Wimbledon?

Djokovic is searching for his eighth Wimbledon title this summer

Will Castle
Wednesday 02 July 2025 16:19 BST
'I should be happy' - Djokovic on first-round win at Wimbledon

The 2025 Championships at Wimbledon are in fully swing at the All England Club, where there have already been a number of eye-catching storylines in the opening days.

The women’s draw has been blown wide open with the early exits of top seeds Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula and Qinwen Xheng, which could present opportunities for British players Emma Raducanu, Katie Boulter and Sonay Kartal.

In the men’s draw, Carlos Alcaraz is eyeing a third consecutive title in SW19, and is also looking to become the second player to win Roland Garros, Queen’s and Wimbledon in the same year. World No 1 Jannik Sinner and British No 1 Jack Draper are the other favourites in the men’s draw.

Here is the order of play for day three at Wimbledon, with only Centre Court and Court 1 announced so far:

When will Novak Djokovic play?

Djokovic is the first match on Centre Court on Thursday 3 July, with the action starting at 1:30pm BST.

Novak Djokovic is back in action on
Novak Djokovic is back in action on (PA Wire)

Day four – order of play, Thursday 4 July

Centre Court

D. Evans (GBR) v N. Djokovic (SRB) 6

I. Swiatek (POL) 8 v C. McNally (USA)

J. Sinner (ITA) 1 v A. Vukic (AUS)

No 1 Court

M. Andreeva 7 v L. Bronzetti (ITA)

M. Sakkari (GRE) v E. Rybakina (KAZ) 11

J. Draper (GBR) 4 v M. Cilic (CRO)

Full schedule to be confirmed.

Jack Draper is also in action on day four
Jack Draper is also in action on day four (PA Wire)

How to watch Wimbledon on TV

Wimbledon will be shown live on the BBC in the UK, with full coverage of the tournament available to watch on BBC One, BBC Two and across BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.

TNT Sports will air a daily 90-minute highlights show and will also have live coverage of both singles finals.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch Wimbledon, then you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app.

Our VPN roundup is here to help: get the best VPN deals on the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are and also with the terms of their service provider.

