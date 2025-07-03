When is Novak Djokovic playing his third round match at Wimbledon?
Djokovic is searching for his eighth Wimbledon title this summer
The 2025 Championships at Wimbledon are in fully swing at the All England Club, where there have already been a number of eye-catching storylines in the opening days.
The women’s draw has been blown wide open with the early exits of top seeds Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula and Qinwen Xheng, which could present opportunities for British players Emma Raducanu and Sonay Kartal, though Katie Boulter has bowed out.
In the men’s draw, Carlos Alcaraz is eyeing a third consecutive title in SW19, and is also looking to become the second player to win Roland Garros, Queen’s and Wimbledon in the same year. World No 1 Jannik Sinner and British No 1 Jack Draper are the other favourites in the men’s draw.
But here’s what’s next for Djokovic, who notably suffered from stomach pain in his win against Alexandre Muller but thrashed Britain’s Dan Evans:
When will Novak Djokovic play?
Djokovic is next due to play on Saturday 5 July, as he takes on a fellow Serb in Miomir Kecmanovic. Timings and order of play for Saturday will be released on Friday.
Day four – order of play, Thursday 4 July
Centre Court
D. Evans (GBR) v N. Djokovic (SRB) 6
I. Swiatek (POL) 8 v C. McNally (USA)
J. Sinner (ITA) 1 v A. Vukic (AUS)
No 1 Court
M. Andreeva 7 v L. Bronzetti (ITA)
M. Sakkari (GRE) v E. Rybakina (KAZ) 11
J. Draper (GBR) 4 v M. Cilic (CRO)
No.2 Court
Alex de Minaur (AUS) [11] vs Arthur Cazaux
Barbora Krejcikova (CZE) [17] vs Caroline Dolehide (USA)
Sofia Kenin (USA) [28] vs Jessica Bouzas Maneiro (ESP)
Ben Shelton (USA) [10] vs Rinky Hijikata (AUS)
No.3 Court
Veronika Kudermetova vs Emma Navarro (USA) [10]
Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) [19] vs Corentin Moutet (FRA)
Sebastian Ofner (AUT) vs Tommy Paul (USA) [13]
Daria Kasatkina (AUS) [16] vs Irina-Camelia Begu (ROU)
Court 12
Marcos Giron (USA) vs Jakub Mensik (CZE) [15]
August Holmgren (DEN) vs Tomas Machac (CZE) [21]
Clara Tauson (DEN) [23] vs Anna Kalinskaya
Court 14
Fabian Marozsan (HUN) vs Jaume Munar (ESP)
Dayana Yastremska (UKR) vs [Q] Anastasia Zakharova
Court 15
Miomir Kecmanovic (SRB) vs Jesper de Jong (NED)
Hailey Baptiste (USA) vs [LL] Victoria Mboko (CAN)
Pedro Martinez (ESP) vs Mariano Navone (ARG)
Court 16
Katie Volynets (USA) vs Elisabetta Cocciaretto (ITA)
Danielle Collins (USA) vs Veronika Erjavec (SLO)
Brandon Nakashima (USA) [29] vs Reilly Opelka (USA)
Court 17
Xinyu Wang (CHN) vs Zeynep Sonmez (TUR)
Belinda Bencic (SUI) vs Elsa Jacquemot (FRA)
Lorenzo Sonego (ITA) vs Nikoloz Basilashvili (GEO)
Court 18
Flavio Cobolli (ITA) [22] vs Jack Pinnington Jones (GBR)
Suzan Lamens (NED) vs Ekaterina Alexandrova [18]
Yuliia Starodubtseva (UKR) vs Liudmila Samsonova [19]
Marton Fucsovics (HUN) vs Gael Monfils (FRA)
How to watch Wimbledon on TV
Wimbledon will be shown live on the BBC in the UK, with full coverage of the tournament available to watch on BBC One, BBC Two and across BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.
TNT Sports will air a daily 90-minute highlights show and will also have live coverage of both singles finals.
If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch Wimbledon, then you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app.
Our VPN roundup is here to help: get the best VPN deals on the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are and also with the terms of their service provider.
