Wimbledon 2025 order of play: Day 10 schedule including Novak Djokovic, Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek
Djokovic is eyeing a smooth passage into the semi-finals while Sinner takes on American star Ben Shelton
Day 10 at Wimbledon sees the remaining quarter-finals take place, with Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic both looking to set up a blockbuster semi-final clash.
Sinner, who benefited from Grigor Dimitrov’s untimely injury in his last-16 match while down two sets, take on American hotshot Ben Shelton in an intriguing quarter-final match, second on Court 1.
Djokovic, meanwhile, takes on 22nd seed Flavio Cobolli from Italy, who defeated Jack Draper’s conqueror Maran Cilic in the fourth round.
Also on Wednesday, in the women’s singles, the impressive 18-year-old Mirra Andreeva takes on Swiss player Belinda Bencic first up on Centre Court, while five-time Grand Slam winner Iga Swiatek faces Liudmila Samsonova on Court 1.
Here is the order of play for day 10 at Wimbledon:
Day 10 order of play - Wednesday 9 July
CENTRE COURT - SHOW COURT - 13:30 START
Mirra Andreeva [7] vs Belinda Bencic (SUI)
Flavio Cobolli (ITA) [22] vs Novak Djokovic (SRB) [6]
No.1 COURT - SHOW COURT - 13:00 START
Iga Swiatek (POL) [8] vs Liudmila Samsonova [19]
Jannik Sinner (ITA) [1] vs Ben Shelton (USA) [10]
How to watch Wimbledon on TV
Wimbledon will be shown live on the BBC in the UK, with full coverage of the tournament available to watch on BBC One, BBC Two and across BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.
TNT Sports will air a daily 90-minute highlights show and will also have live coverage of both singles finals.
If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch Wimbledon, then you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app.
Our VPN roundup is here to help: get the best VPN deals on the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are and also with the terms of their service provider.
