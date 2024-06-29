Wimbledon news LIVE: Andy Murray injury update and latest build-up to 2024 tournament
Murray is scheduled to play his opening match on Tuesday but still faces a race against time to be fit for what is expected to be his final Wimbledon
Andy Murray will play Tomas Machac in the first round of Wimbledon, should the two-time champion be fit enough to take part in what is expected to be his final tournament at SW19. Murray took his place in the singles draw despite admitting he may not be ready to compete after undergoing an operation on his spine, and there may be updates on his condition at the tournament’s media day this afternoon.
Emma Raducanu will play 22nd seed Ekaterina Alexandrova in the first round as the former US Open champion returns to SW19 after missing last year due to injury. Katie Boulter, seeded for the first time, opens against Tatjana Maria and could play Harriet Dart in round two. Likewise, British No 1 Jack Draper opens against qualifier Elias Ymer and would face fellow Brit Cameron Norrie in round two if both men win their opening match.
The build-up to Wimbledon continues as women’s No 1 Iga Swiatek and men’s No 1 Jannik Sinner discuss their chances, with Marketa Vondrousova and Carlos Alcaraz the defending champions of the singles titles. Novak Djokovic is seeded second as the 37-year-old attempts to win Wimbledon for a record eighth time following a five-set defeat to Alcaraz in a thrilling men’s final last year.
Follow all the latest build-up to Wimbledon in today’s live blog
Novak Djokovic gives injury update ahead of Wimbledon return
Novak Djokovic declared himself pain free after overcoming Daniil Medvedev in an exhibition match ahead of Wimbledon.
The former world number one was expected to miss the tournament he has won seven times after having knee surgery less than three weeks ago but now appears almost certain to play.
His movement was not completely perfect in a 6-3 6-4 win over Medvedev at the Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic at Hurlingham, with Djokovic, who wore strapping on his right knee, showing a reluctance to push off from that leg when out wide, but he served well and struck the ball crisply.
Asked about his fitness afterwards, the 37-year-old initially gave a big sigh before saying: “I can tell you that I enjoyed myself really, really much today.
“I can tell you that pain-free tennis is the best tennis. I was pain-free and I’m really glad. It was a great test obviously against one of the best players in the world.”
By Eleanor Crooks
Jack Draper and Katie Boulter could be set for all-British clashes
British No 1 Jack Draper will begin his Wimbledon campaign against qualifier Elias Ymer, and would face fellow Brit Cameron Norrie in round two if the former Wimbledon semi-finalist beats Facundo Diaz Acastoa.
It’s a similar story for Katie Boulter, who is also seeded at Wimbledon for the first time. She opens against Tatjana Maria and would play fellow Brit Harriet Dart in round two, if Dart beats qualifier Zhuoxuan Bai.
Andy Murray set to train at Wimbledon today
Andy Murray is scheduled to hit at the Wimbledon practice courts today ahead of his first-round match against Tomas Machac on Tuesday. Murray has not trained in public since undergoing back surgery and may prefer to remain at the National Tennis Centre in Roehampton.
Murray is not scheduled to appear in front of the media today, with several top players including Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, Iga Swiatek and Coco Guaff all scheduled to give press conferences ahead of the start of the tournament.
Murray may have his press conference tomorrow.
Thank you Andy Murray, for what you have done for Dunblane
Andy Murray didn’t put Dunblane on the map. It was already there, sitting quietly between Stirling and Perthshire in central Scotland, when a sleepy town home to a few thousand people became the scene of Britain’s deadliest mass shooting. Murray was eight, his older brother Jamie 10, when on 13 March 1996 a gunman broke into the gym hall at Dunblane Primary School and killed 16 children aged between five and six and their teacher.
Both Andy and Jamie are survivors of the Dunblane massacre. Andy’s class had been on their way to the gym hall when the first shots were heard and they were taken to hide in the headmaster’s office, sheltering underneath a window. Their mother, Judy Murray, later revealed how she raced to the school to join the hundreds of parents gathered at the gates on the Doune Road, not knowing if their children were alive or dead, all fearing the worst.
A decent draw for the Brits
In what was generally a good draw for the British hopefuls, writes Eleanor Crooks, Dan Evans will take on 24th seed Alejandro Tabilo, in-form Paul Jubb meets Brazil’s Thiago Seyboth Wild, Liam Broady faces Botic Van De Zandschulp, Jan Choinski plays Luciano Darderi and Arthur Fery meets Daniel Altmaier.
Of the home debutants, Charles Broom has a tough opener against three-time grand slam champion Stan Wawrinka while last year’s junior champion Henry Searle plays American Marcos Giron.
In-form Billy Harris faces Spain’s Jaume Munar and Nottingham champion Jacob Fearnley meets Alejandro Moro Canas, with the possibility of a clash against Djokovic in round two.
Wimbledon order of play and Monday’s schedule
Emma Raducanu returns to Wimbledon as defending men’s champion Carlos Alcaraz opens play on the first day of the Championships on Monday.
Raducanu missed last year’s Wimbledon after undergoing surgery on both wrists and an ankle but has showed glimpses of form this grass-court season, including the first top-10 win of her career against Jessica Pegula at Eastbourne.
The former US Open champion has taken a wildcard ahead of her first Wimbledon match in two years and meets Russian 22nd seed Ekaterina Alexandrova in the first round. Alexandrova reached the Wimbledon fourth round last year and could be a tough opponent.
Elsewhere, Alcaraz will open play on Centre Court against qualifier Mark Lajal, the World 262. Alcaraz defeated Novak Djokovic to win his first Wimbledon title last year and has since added a third grand slam of his career at the French Open last month.
Jannik Sinner, Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka are among the other stars involved on the first Monday of the tournament, while British wildcard Charles Broom has landed a big-name opponent against three-time grand slam champion Stan Wawrinka.
Here’s Monday’s order of play and schedule ahead of Wimbledon
Andy Murray to face Tomas Machac in Wimbledon first round
Andy Murray will play Tomas Machac in the first round of Wimbledon, should the two-time champion be fit enough to take part in what is expected to be his final Championships. Murray took his place in the singles draw despite admitting he may not be ready to compete after undergoing an operation on his spine.
Should Murray decide to play, he will face the 23-year-old Czech Machac for the third time this year. Machac, ranked 38 in the world, won both meetings, including an epic in Miami that was notable for Murray rupturing ankle ligaments late in the third set. Importantly for Murray, his match would be on Tuesday, which could give the 37-year-old an extra day to win his fitness race.
Iga Swiatek to face Sofia Kenin in opening round
Iga Swiatek will be in action on Tuesday, with the World No 1 facing Sofia Kenin in one of the picks of the opening round.
Swiatek faced Kenin in the French Open final in 2020, where the Polish player won her first grand slam title. Kenin is a former Australian Open champion, who has fallen down the rankings due to injury.
It’s a difficult draw for Swiatek, who arrives at Wimbledon having won her third French Open in a row but without ever showing the same dominance on grass.
Swiatek could face British player Fran Jones in round two, but things get tougher from there as defending champion Marketa Vondrousova and former winner Elena Rybakina are in her section.
Carlos Alcaraz to open play on Centre Court on Monday
Carlos Alcaraz will open play on Centre Court against qualifier Mark Lajal on Monday. The defending champion will be first up, as it tradition, and has landed in the same half of the draw as top seed Jannik Sinner.
Sinner could face former Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini in round two in what would be a sensational clash for the Italians.
Novak Djokovic set for record Wimbledon bid
Novak Djokovic will get his bid for an eighth Wimbledon title underway against Czech qualifier Vit Kopriva.
It’s a favourable draw for Djokovic, who comes into Wimbledon having appeared to have recovered from knee surgery.
When asked about his chances this week, Djokovic said: “I didn’t come here to play a few rounds.
“If I know I can play close to my maximum or at maximum, then I’ll play. If not, then I’ll give somebody else a chance to play.
“I really will only play if I know I am in a state which is good enough to go far in the tournament and fight for the title, so that’s the condition.
“Rehab is going in the right direction every single day, a few per cent better and better. That’s what’s giving me hope and encouragement to keep going.
“I’m taking things gradually. I’m not pushing myself yet 100 per cent but I’m hoping that’s going to come in the next few days.”
