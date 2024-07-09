Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Novak Djokovic is eyeing another spot in the Wimbledon semi-finals as he takes on Australian No 1 Alex de Minaur on Wednesday.

The Serb, who criticised the Wimbledon crowd after his win against Holger Rune on Monday, has won the title seven times at the All England Club but takes on a player in inspired form in De Minaur.

The other men’s singles quarter-final sees Taylor Fritz face Lorenzo Musetti. In the women’s singles quarter-finals, 2022 champion Elena Rybakina takes on Ukrainian star Elina Svitolina on Centre Court.

The first match on Court 1 sees a battle of two former French Open winners with Jelena Ostapenko facing Barbora Krejcikova.

See the full order of play for Day 10 of Wimbledon below:

Wimbledon intended order of play - Wednesday 10 July

CENTRE COURT - SHOW COURT - 13:30 START

Elena Rybakina (KAZ) [4] vs Elina Svitolina (UKR) [21]

Alex de Minaur (AUS) [9] vs Novak Djokovic (SRB) [2]

No.1 COURT - SHOW COURT - 13:00 START

Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) [13] vs Barbora Krejcikova (CZE) [31]

Lorenzo Musetti (ITA) [25] vs Taylor Fritz (USA) [13]

How can I watch Wimbledon?

Wimbledon will be shown on the BBC in the UK, with full coverage of the tournament available to watch on BBC One, BBC Two and across the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website.

What is Tuesday’s TV schedule?

11:00 -15:00 - Live coverage - BBC Two

11:00-20:00 - Live coverage of outside courts - BBC Red Button

14:00-18:00 - Live coverage - BBC One

15:00-21:00 - Live coverage - BBC Two

21:00-22:00 - Today at Wimbledon - BBC Two