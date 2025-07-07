Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
BulletinTrump latest
As it happenedended

Wimbledon 2025 live: Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner in action plus Iga Swiatek takes to court

Novak Djokovic plays Alex de Minaur, while Jannik Sinner takes on Grigor Dimitrov as the fourth round continues

Lawrence Ostlere
at Wimbledon
,Alex Pattle
Monday 07 July 2025 07:00 BST
Moment: Djokovic gatecrashes Sabalenka press conference

We’re into the second week of Wimbledon 2025, as the fourth round continues and sees major names take to the court.

The headlines on Monday will surely revolve around Novak Djokovic, who continues his bid for a record-equalling eighth title in SW19, plus Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek.

Djokovic goes up against 11th seed Alex de Minaur in what could be an intriguing test on Centre Court, though the Serb is in fine form – as displayed in his dominant wins against Britain’s Dan Evans and his own countryman Miomir Kecmanovic.

Later in the day, Sinner will emerge on the same court to play Grigor Dimitrov, while Swiatek – like Sinner – continues to pursue a first Wimbledon title, but on No 1 Court. Five-time major winner Swiatek plays Denmark’s Clara Tauson, who has already knocked out British hope Heather Watson and former champ Elena Rybakina.

These matches follow a dramatic Sunday on which Cam Norrie became the last Brit standing, courtesy of his epic win against Nicolas Jarry and Sonay Kartal’s hard-fought defeat by Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova. Also on Sunday, Carlos Alcaraz continued his bid for a third straight title here, beating Andrey Rublev in four sets; now, Norrie awaits.

Follow all the latest tennis updates, scores and results from Wimbledon below.

Welcome to week two of Wimbledon as day eight dawns

Alex Pattle7 July 2025 07:00

Wimbledon order of play for day eight today

Here’s a taster of today’s order of play, with the full thing in the article below:

Centre Court - 1.30pm

Alex de Minaur (AUS) [11] vs Novak Djokovic (SRB) [6]

Mirra Andreeva [7] vs Emma Navarro (USA) [10]

Jannik Sinner (ITA) [1] vs Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) [19]

No. 1 Court - 1.00pm

Ekaterina Alexandrova [18] vs Belinda Bencic (SUI)

Benjamin Shelton (USA) [10] vs Lorenzo Sonego (ITA)

Iga Swiatek (POL) [8] vs Clara Tauson (DEN) [23]

Full schedule:

Wimbledon 2025 order of play: Day eight schedule including Djokovic and Sinner

Djokovic continues his bid for a record-equalling eighth title at the All England Club
Alex Pattle7 July 2025 07:20

