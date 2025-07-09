Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Wimbledon 2025 live: Novak Djokovic in quarter-final action and Jannik Sinner injury update

Sinner has had an elbow issue ahead of his Benjamin Shelton tie, while Djokovic goes up against Flavio Cobolli

Kieran Jackson
at Wimbledon
,Alex Pattle
Wednesday 09 July 2025 07:50 BST
Jannik Sinner does not take Grigor Dimitrov victory ‘as a win’ following shock Wimbledon exit

The Wimbledon quarter-finals roll on today, as Novak Djokovic continues his bid for a record-equalling eighth title, while fans wait to see just how healthy world No 1 Jannik Sinner is.

Sinner will take on 10th seed Benjamin Shelton after advancing in bizarre circumstances on Monday; the Italian trailed Grigor Dimitrov by two sets to love when the latter had to withdraw due to injury. There were emotional scenes on Centre Court, as a lucky Sinner consoled Dimitrov, but Sinner also had injury concerns of his own. The 23-year-old fell during the very first game, injuring his elbow and having to limit his practising on Tuesday after undergoing an MRI scan.

Djokovic, meanwhile, takes on another 23-year-old Italian in Flavio Cobolli, who has been flying this week. The youngster knocked out former finalist Marin Cilic in the fourth round, sparking emotional scenes among his family members.

And in the women’s quarter-finals today, 18-year-old Mirra Andreeva aims to extend her remarkable run, playing Switzerland’s Belinda Bencic. Also in the women’s draw, five-time major winner Iga Swiatek eyes a first Wimbledon semi-final, but she must overcome 19th seed Liudmila Samsonova to get there.

These matches follow Carlos Alcaraz’s demolition of the last Brit standing, Cam Norrie, on Tuesday, while women’s No 1 Aryna Sabalenka fought from behind to beat doubles veteran Laura Siegemund.

Follow all the latest tennis updates, scores and results from Wimbledon below.

Sinner’s injury overshadowed by Dimitrov’s dramatic withdrawal

Tied to Sinner’s injury, of course, is Grigor Dimitrov’s.

On Monday night, Dimitrov led Sinner by two sets to love when the Bulgarian had to withdraw due to an apparent pectoral injury.

That injury occurred after Sinner sustained his own while falling in the first game of the match.

Injured Grigor Dimitrov retires from Jannik Sinner match with two-set lead

The Bulgarian was on the verge of an upset against the world No 1 when the injury occurred
Alex Pattle9 July 2025 08:30

Sinner cancels practice session amid injury fears

Here’s one of the key stories from yesterday, with Jannik Sinner having cancelled a practice session due to his elbow injury.

However, we understand that Sinner did do SOME ball-striking yesterday, and he is expected to be okay to play today...

But how affected will he be?

Jannik Sinner cancels Wimbledon practice session as injury fears grow

The world No 1 sustained an elbow problem after slipping on the baseline during his fourth round match with Gregor Dimitrov
Alex Pattle9 July 2025 08:15

Yesterday: Sabalenka passes treacherous Siegemund test to reach semi-finals

And here’s our report on Aryna Sabalenka’s comeback win over doubles specialist Laura Siegemund yesterday:

Aryna Sabalenka passes treacherous Laura Siegemund test to keep Wimbledon dream alive

The world No 1 was taken the distance by the doubles specialist, 37, on Tuesday
Alex Pattle9 July 2025 08:00

Yesterday: Brutal Alcaraz ends Norrie’s hopes – and Britain’s

On this occasion, much to the discontent of the punters and union jack wavers on Centre Court, Carlos Alcaraz was in no mood to hang about. Wimbledon’s defending champion had already dropped four sets across four matches, flirting with the idea of a shock exit. But as the sun set over SW19, this was the Spaniard in a hurry. Unshakeable and indomitable.

For British singles ambitions in the post-Andy Murray era? A final farewell. Cameron Norrie was not the left-handed home favourite most expected in the quarter-finals and, for that, we can only give the British No 3 credit for his gutsy run to the last eight, in the wake of Jack Draper’s disappointing second-round exit. But, truth be told, an upset did not look remotely likely on Tuesday evening, with Alcaraz victorious in one hour and 39 minutes: 6-2, 6-3, 6-3.

By Kieran Jackson on Centre Court:

Carlos Alcaraz has entered peak brutality mode – rest of Wimbledon beware

Defending champion Alcaraz cruised into the semi-finals against Norrie, ending British singles hopes for 2025
Alex Pattle9 July 2025 07:40

Order of play for today at Wimbledon

Here’s a look at how today’s key courts are scheduled:

CENTRE COURT - SHOW COURT - 13:30 START

Mirra Andreeva [7] vs Belinda Bencic (SUI)

Flavio Cobolli (ITA) [22] vs Novak Djokovic (SRB) [6]

No.1 COURT - SHOW COURT - 13:00 START

Iga Swiatek (POL) [8] vs Liudmila Samsonova [19]

Jannik Sinner (ITA) [1] vs Ben Shelton (USA) [10]

Wimbledon 2025 order of play: Day 10 schedule with Djokovic and Sinner

Djokovic is eyeing a smooth passage into the semi-finals while Sinner takes on American star Ben Shelton
Alex Pattle9 July 2025 07:20

Welcome to Wimbledon, day 10!

Novak Djokovic will be back on court today
Novak Djokovic will be back on court today (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)
Alex Pattle9 July 2025 07:00

