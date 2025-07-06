Sonay Kartal v Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova – Wimbledon 2025 live: British No 3 continues dream run on Centre Court
Day seven at Wimbledon sees two British hopes in action as Sonay Kartal and Cameron Norrie bid to reach the quarter-finals
Sonay Kartal has been rewarded for the best Wimbledon run of her career so far with a first ever match on Centre Court.
The British No 3 has been on the rise over the past year, shooting up the world rankings to the brink of the top 50, which she will now break into after making the fourth round of a major for the first time. The 23-year-old Brightonian swept aside Diane Parry in the third round and now faces Russia’s Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, who beat former world No 1 Naomi Osaka on Friday.
Cameron Norrie meanwhile continues his Championships on No 1 Court against Chile’s Nicolas Jarry, having seen off 12th seed Frances Tiafoe before knocking out unheralded Italian Mattia Bellucci.
Elsewhere today, world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka is back on court after beating Emma Raducanu to play against 24th seed Elise Mertens. In the men’s draw, American fifth seed Taylor Fritz meets Australia’s Jordan Thompson while Carlos Alcaraz faces 14th seed Andrey Rublev.
Follow all the latest tennis updates, scores and results from Wimbledon below.
And on No 2 Court, the men’s 17th seed Karen Khachanov is in action first up, before Solana Sierra – who knocked out Katie Boulter – takes on Germany’s Laura Siegemund.
No.2 COURT - SHOW COURT - 11:00 START
1 Karen Khachanov [17] 88 vs Kamil Majchrzak (POL) 90
NOT BEFORE 12:30
2 Solana Sierra (ARG) 19 vs Laura Siegemund (GER) 28
On No 1 Court, Cameron Norrie takes on Chile’s Nicolas Jarry for a place the quarter-finals. They follow fifth seed Taylor Fritz in action against Australia’s Jordan Thompson, with a couple of ladies seeds meeting last on court: Noskova and Anisimova.
No 1 COURT - SHOW COURT - 13:00 START
1 Taylor Fritz (USA) [5] 65 vs Jordan Thompson (AUS) 78
2 Nicolas Jarry (CHI) 98 vs Cameron Norrie (GBR) 109
3 Linda Noskova (CZE) [30] 40 vs Amanda Anisimova (USA) [13] 48
Kartal is first up on Centre – for the first time in her career – against Russia’s Pavlyuchenkova. Aryna Sabalenka follows against 24th seed Elise Mertens, before Carlos Alcaraz faces his biggest test so far against 14th seed Andrey Rublev.
CENTRE COURT - SHOW COURT - 13:30 START
1 Sonay Kartal (GBR) 55 vs Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 59
2 Aryna Sabalenka [1] 1 vs Elise Mertens (BEL) [24] 9
3 Andrey Rublev [14] 113 vs Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) [2] 128
