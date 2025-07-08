Cam Norrie v Carlos Alcaraz – Wimbledon live: Last Brit standing on Centre Court after dramatic Dimitrov retirement
British hopes rest on Norrie’s shoulders as he takes on the world No 2 and reigning Wimbledon champion
Day nine at Wimbledon 2025 sees the men’s and women’s quarter-finalists take centre-stage in an eye-catching line-up at SW19.
The last remaining Briton in either singles draw, Cameron Norrie, takes on reigning champion Carlos Alcaraz on Centre Court in the pick of the ties. Norrie came through five sets with Chile’s Nicolas Jarry on Sunday while Alcaraz fought past Andrey Rublev. They follow the women’s world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka, who faces Laura Siegemund first up on Centre.
Monday evening saw huge drama on Centre Court as an injured Grigor Dimitrov was forced to dramatically retire when two sets up against No 1 seed Jannik Sinner. It was a fifth straight grand slam retirement for a tearful Dimitrov, with a stunned Roger Federer watching on from the Royal Box, while Sinner carried the Bulgarian’s bags off court in a show of sportsmanship.
Back to today and on No 1 Court, fifth seed Taylor Fritz plays 17th seed Karen Khachanov, before Fritz’s fellow American Amanda Anisimova takes on Russia’s Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova. Elsewhere around SW19, Alfie Hewitt and Gordon Reid begin their campaigns in the wheelchair singles, while the invitational doubles features plenty of famous names.
Order of play
It’s a tasty line-up on Centre with the world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka taking on Laura Siegemund of Germany, before Cameron Norrie meets the No 2 seed Carlos Alcaraz. Can Norrie pull off a famous upset?
Centre Court - 1.30pm
Aryna Sabalenka [1] vs Laura Siegemund (GER)
Cam Norrie (GBR) vs Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) [2]
Could the roof closure have contributed to Dimitrov's injury?
During the roof closure, between the second and third sets, Andy Murray criticised the move.
Could the stop-start nature of the final few games have affected Dimitrov? Was he properly warmed up upon the resumption?
Roger Federer appeared emotional as he watched Grigor Dimitrov’s dramatic retirement from Wimbledon on Centre Court.
Dimitrov retired from his match with Jannik Sinner with a pectoral injury after dominating throughout and going up 6-3, 7-5, 2-2.
Dimitrov, the 19th seed, won the opening two sets and held serve with an ace in the third but then fell to the ground, saying: “My pec, my pec,” as a concerned Sinner walked round the net to ask what was wrong.
Sinner stayed by the side of Dimitrov who shed tears while he received treatment and the Bulgarian eventually threw in the towel and walked off to a standing ovation from the Centre Court crowd.
Jannik Sinner carried Grigor Dimitrov’s bags off the court for him on Monday, after the latter sustained a heartbreaking injury while leading their Wimbledon match.
Dimitrov led the world No 1 by a score of 6-3, 7-5 when he dropped to the grass, clutching his chest and seemingly suffering a pectoral issue.
Dimitrov, 34, was checked on by Sinner, 23, before getting advice from physios courtside. Dimitrov began to break down in tears and, after leaving the court and returning a few minutes later, it was announced that he could not continue.
The retirement, his fifth in a row at a grand slam, cost him a potential upset against Sinner and a spot in the quarter-finals.
Wimbledon 2025 – day nine live
The second Tuesday at Wimbledon brings the arrival of the quarter-finals, where back-to-back champion Carlos Alcaraz takes on home hopeful Cam Norrie.
After Alcaraz saw off a spirited Andrey Rublev on Sunday, fighting from a set down to win in four, the 2023 and 2024 champion set up a mouthwatering showdown.
It will be a clash with Britain’s Norrie – the last home player standing – who overcame Nicolas Jarry in five nail-biting sets on Sunday. Norrie in fact had a two-set lead before Jarry fought back, but the Briton eventually downed the big-serving Chilean to reach his second Wimbledon quarter-final.
Also on Tuesday, women’s world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka aims to build on wins over Emma Raducanu and Elise Mertens, as she plays Laura Siegemund on Centre Court.
Hello and welcome along to live coverage from day nine at Wimbledon, as the men’s singles draw reaches the quarter-final stage.
