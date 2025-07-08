'I enjoyed it so much' - Sinner on watching Federer

Day nine at Wimbledon 2025 sees the men’s and women’s quarter-finalists take centre-stage in an eye-catching line-up at SW19.

The last remaining Briton in either singles draw, Cameron Norrie, takes on reigning champion Carlos Alcaraz on Centre Court in the pick of the ties. Norrie came through five sets with Chile’s Nicolas Jarry on Sunday while Alcaraz fought past Andrey Rublev. They follow the women’s world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka, who faces Laura Siegemund first up on Centre.

Monday evening saw huge drama on Centre Court as an injured Grigor Dimitrov was forced to dramatically retire when two sets up against No 1 seed Jannik Sinner. It was a fifth straight grand slam retirement for a tearful Dimitrov, with a stunned Roger Federer watching on from the Royal Box, while Sinner carried the Bulgarian’s bags off court in a show of sportsmanship.

Back to today and on No 1 Court, fifth seed Taylor Fritz plays 17th seed Karen Khachanov, before Fritz’s fellow American Amanda Anisimova takes on Russia’s Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova. Elsewhere around SW19, Alfie Hewitt and Gordon Reid begin their campaigns in the wheelchair singles, while the invitational doubles features plenty of famous names.

