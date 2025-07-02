Feeling the heat - Spectators brave record opening day temperatures during the 2025 Wimbledon Championships

It’s day three at Wimbledon 2025 and a packed schedule awaits, with a raft of British players in action including Emma Raducanu and Katie Boulter, as well as Carlos Alcaraz, Naomi Osaka and a host of other big names.

Alcaraz faces British qualifier Oliver Tarvet in the match of his life on Centre Court, while Cameron Norrie takes on American Frances Tiafoe on Court One. Raducanu meanwhile faces a huge test against the former Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova.

Yesterday Jack Draper cruised through to the second round, but Heather Watson and Jodie Burrage were early casualties among the home prospects. There were more dramatic exits in the women’s draw, however, when third seed Jessica Pegula and fifth seed Zheng Qinwen were eliminated, before French Open champion Coco Gauff lost to Dayana Yastremska in the final match on Court One.

The men’s No 3 seed Alexander Zverev suffered a shock defeat to France’s Arthur Rinderknech but top seed Jannik Sinner swept past Italian Luca Nardi. Seven-time champion Novak Djokovic saw off the stout challenge of Alexandre Muller to make his way into the next round, crediting “mircale pills” for his turnaround.

Follow all of the latest from Wimbledon with The Independent’s live blog below: