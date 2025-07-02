Wimbledon 2025 live: Novak Djokovic credits ‘magic pills’ for win, Sonay Kartal first Briton on court
Follow live updates and scores from Day 2 of the Championships at the All England Club in London
It’s day three at Wimbledon 2025 and a packed schedule awaits, with a raft of British players in action including Emma Raducanu and Katie Boulter, as well as Carlos Alcaraz, Naomi Osaka and a host of other big names.
Alcaraz faces British qualifier Oliver Tarvet in the match of his life on Centre Court, while Cameron Norrie takes on American Frances Tiafoe on Court One. Raducanu meanwhile faces a huge test against the former Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova.
Yesterday Jack Draper cruised through to the second round, but Heather Watson and Jodie Burrage were early casualties among the home prospects. There were more dramatic exits in the women’s draw, however, when third seed Jessica Pegula and fifth seed Zheng Qinwen were eliminated, before French Open champion Coco Gauff lost to Dayana Yastremska in the final match on Court One.
The men’s No 3 seed Alexander Zverev suffered a shock defeat to France’s Arthur Rinderknech but top seed Jannik Sinner swept past Italian Luca Nardi. Seven-time champion Novak Djokovic saw off the stout challenge of Alexandre Muller to make his way into the next round, crediting “mircale pills” for his turnaround.
Follow all of the latest from Wimbledon with The Independent’s live blog below:
There are a couple of British players on Court One today, too. Cameron Norrie – a Wimbledon semi-finalist in 2022 – faces American 12th seed Frances Tiafoe in a tough test, before British No 2 Katie Boulter meets Argentina’s Solana Sierra.
The day is rounded off with USA v Canada as fifth seed Taylor Fritz faces Canada’s Gabriel Diallo. I spoke with a member of Diallo’s coaching team this week and they have high hopes for the 23-year-old on the back of a breakout year, in which he won on grass at ‘s-Hertogenbosch last month.
No 1 COURT - SHOW COURT - 13:00 START
Cameron Norrie (GBR) vs Frances Tiafoe (USA) [12]
Katie Boulter (GBR) vs Solana Sierra (ARG)
Taylor Fritz (USA) [5] vs Gabriel Diallo (CAN)
Wimbledon 2025 – order of play
Today’s Centre Court action kicks off with world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka, who is looking increasingly prominent in the women’s draw after a number of high seeds were knocked out yesterday, not least her French Open final conquerer Coco Gauff.
Then comes perhaps the most highly anticipated match of the day, as British qualifier Oliver Tarvet meets the great Carlos Alcaraz. Can the 21-year-old university student pull off a mircale win?
Emma Raducanu wraps up proceedings on Centre against 2023 Wimbledon winner Marketa Vondrousova: two one-time grand-slam champions looking to recapture their very best form.
CENTRE COURT - SHOW COURT - 13:30 START
Aryna Sabalenka [1] vs Marie Bouzkova (CZE)
Oliver Tarvet (GBR) vs Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) [2]
Emma Raducanu (GBR) vs Marketa Vondrousova (CZE)
Wimbledon 2025 live
It’s day three at Wimbledon 2025 and a packed schedule awaits, with a raft of British players in action including Emma Raducanu and Katie Boulter, as well as Carlos Alcaraz, Naomi Osaka and a host of other big names.
Alcaraz faces British qualifier Oliver Tarvet in the match of his life on Centre Court, while Cameron Norrie takes on American Frances Tiafoe on Court One. Raducanu meanwhile faces a huge test against the former Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments