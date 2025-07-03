Wimbledon 2025 live: Novak Djokovic faces Dan Evans before Jack Draper continues home charge
Follow live updates and scores from day four of the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Club
It’s day four of Wimbledon 2025 and it’s another packed schedule ahead with Novak Djokovic, Iga Swiatek, Jack Draper and Jannik Sinner all in action.
Djokovic takes on Britain’s Dan Evans on Centre Court, after Evans’s young British teammate Jack Pinnington Jones was beaten by 22nd seed Flavio Cobolli of Italy. Draper will face Croatian veteran Marin Cilic last on No 1 Court.
Yesterday saw impressive wins by Emma Raducanu and Sonay Kartal in the second round of the ladies’ draw, although their fellow Briton Katie Boulter bowed out. Raducanu will play the world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka in a highly anticipated contest on Friday.
On the men’s side, Cameron Norrie knocked out 12th seed Frances Tiafoe to book his spot in the third round, while Carlos Alcaraz saw off the spirited efforts of British qualifier Ollie Tarvet.
Follow all the latest scores and results from Wimbledon below.
Next up on No 1 Court: Sakkari vs Rybakina
With Andreeva having advanced on No 1 Court in the women’s draw, it’s over to Maria Sakkari and Elena Rybakina.
Rybakina is the 11th seed and 2022 champion.
After their clash, Jack Draper will take to No 1 Court for his tie with former US Open champ Marin Cilic.
*Djokovic 6-3, 6-2 Evans - Djokovic wins the second set!
Djokovic takes the sixth game without reply, and he’s now won 11 points in a row.
Evans is serving to stay in the second set now, and he wraps it up, but it feels like only a matter of time...
And that is that, with Djokovic winning the final game unanswered.
One unforced error from Djokovic there, five from Evans, but it’s the serve where the sixth seed has been dominant.
Struff knocks out Auger-Aliassime in part two of second-round duel
After Felix Auger-Aliassime and Jan-Lennard Struff picked up their second-round tie today, it’s the latter who’s emerged victorious!
The match was tied at one set all when they resumed play this afternoon, and Struff took the next two sets to oust the 25th seed.
Below is a very cool picture of Auger-Aliassime, though I’m sure that’ll be of little consolation to him.
Auger-Aliassime 6-3, 6-7(9), 3-6, 4-6 Struff
*Djokovic 6-3, 4-1 Evans
Djokovic has won 83 of the 84 Wimbledon matches in which he’s taken the first set, according to the BBC. Ominous signs for Dan Evans.
The Briton is serving but he quickly falls to 40-0 down, and the Serbian has three break points.
He only needs one, as Evans hooks long and we have the second break of the set.
Djokovic 6-3, 3-1 Evans*
Some exceptional tennis in this game, with Djokovic playing a superb cross-court forehand before Evans sneaks it round the net on the return, though the Briton eventually fires wide before Djokovic holds serve.
Andreeva seals safe passage into third round
On a week when many top seeds have failed to sprout in the women’s draw, Mirra Andreeva at least keeps going.
The No 7 seed progresses past Lucia Bronzetti, winning 6-1, 7-6(4).
*Djokovic 6-3, 2-1 Evans - Djokovic breaks
Little worry for Djokovic in the first service game of the set, with a lovely overhead volley followed by Evans finding the net to make it 1-1.
A brilliant rally to start off the next game, with Evans winning it after forcing Djokovic to the net with a cross-court forehand before taking the point with a lovely backhand down the line.
But Djokovic responds by making it look easy, forcing Evans behind the baseline before approaching the net and cushioning a winner.
Now the Serbian has two break-point chances, but he’s handed the game as Evans volleys wide.
*denotes next to serve
Djokovic 6-3 Evans - Djokovic wins first set!
Can Djokovic take the first set here then?
He’s been far from imperious but was better when it mattered just then.
He races into a 40-0 lead with a clever slice and volley, before rifling in an ace to take the opening set.
90 per cent of 1st serve points won for Djokovic compared to 72 per cent for Evans, with the Serb having 17 winners to the Brit’s 11.
Eight unforced errors each, so not a lot to separate them in that regard.
Djokovic 5-3 Evans* - Djokovic breaks!
Again, Djokovic’s service game goes by with few troubles, but Evans finds himself in a precarious position again after overhitting a volley at the net.
Four break points for Djokovic...He can’t take the first, firing long.
And the next two fall too, giving Evans deuce before he takes the advantage with a great serve.
Serving to hold...but he returns it long, before Djokovic fires a forehand down the line for advantage.
And Djokovic finally has the break as Evans fires long!
*Djokovic 3-3 Evans
Djokovic takes his own serve game easily enough – could this become a pattern as we go on?
Not a great start for Evans on his service game as he double faults twice in a row. Could that be the opening Djokovic was sniffing for?
The sixth seed forces Evans into an error on the return to move to 40-0 up, though he fires long to give the Englishman a route back in.
Evans follows that up with a great – if slightly accidental – volley at the net, and he saves deuce as Djokovic returns to the net!
And now Evans rifles in an ace! Remarkable!
Can he hold? He can!
