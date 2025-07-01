Wimbledon 2025 live: Heather Watson suffers heartbreaking loss in searing heat, Dan Evans and Jay Clarke in all-British battle
Follow live updates and scores from Day 2 of the Championships at the All England Club in London
Day two of Wimbledon 2025 has arrived, as Jack Draper looks to build on the stark success of British players from Monday – though Heather Watson has become an early casualty for the home prospects.
A record seven Britons advanced on Monday, including Emma Raducanu, but Watson was ousted in three sets on Tuesday, as Denmark's Clara Tauson progressed at her expense. There was a more dramatic exit in the women’s draw, however, when third seed Jessica Pegula was dumped out in straight sets by Elisabetta Cocciaretto in the morning.
Players are battling not just each other but also the heat in SW19, as temperatures threaten to reach 35 degrees Celsius in London today, so look for that to potentially affect play.
Among those hoping for safe passage to round two are: Draper, who takes on smooth-moving Sebastian Baez; top men’s seed Jannik Sinner, who plays fellow Italian Luca Nardi; and seven-time champion Novak Djokovic, who goes up against Alexandre Muller.
Defending women’s champion Barbora Krejcikova has overcome an injury scare and will be first out on Centre Court, but there will be plenty of attention on her opponent, with Alexandra Eala proving her high potential in recent months after coming through the Rafa Nadal Academy. Also, French Open winner Coco Gauff takes on Dayana Yastremska.
Follow all of the latest from Wimbledon with The Independent’s live blog below:
Alexandra Eala takes lead on Centre Court
Krejcikova 2-4 Eala*
Defending champion Barbora Krejcikova is having an erratic start to her Wimbledon title defence. She’s broken again by her young opponent and Eala is in the ascendancy now, painting the lines with some fine winners.
Jannik Sinner breaks in the second set
*Sinner 6-4 2-0 Nardi
Sinner just moving into gear here!
The world No 1 carves out a break point with a quickfire forehand double act, before Nardi nets a backhand.
Alexandra Eala breaks defending champion straight back
*Krejcikova 2-3 Eala
Alexandra Eala isn’t happy with that and breaks straight back, getting ahead with a lovely drop shot before Barbora Krejcikova double faults at break point down.
The Filipino player backs up her break as Krejcikova sprays two forehands well long. This feels a finely poised encounter so far out on Centre Court.
Jannik Sinner holds
Sinner 6-4 1-0 Nardi*
Comfortable hold of serve to start off the second set for Sinner.
Plenty of people have left their seats on Court 1 after that first set, unsurprisingly keen to find some shade. In fact, they’ve just moved the roof slightly, to give more people in the stands some cover.
Barbora Krejcikova begins title defence on Centre Court
On Centre Court, women’s champion Barbora Krejcikova is beginning her title defence!
She takes on Alexandra Eala, and what would you know? Krejcikova scores an early break.
Perfect start for the champ, who had some injury concerns leading into this week.
Jannik Sinner takes the first set
*Sinner 6-4 Nardi
Stunning forehand down the line from Sinner brings up two set points on Nardi’s serve - and on the second, Nardi goes a millimetre wide on the forehand.
First blood to the world No 1!
Wimbledon day two live
Lorenzo Musetti battles back!
Last year’s surprise semi-finalist levels his first-round tie with Nikoloz Basilashvili, taking the second set 6-4 after surrendering the opener 2-6.
Jannik Sinner a game way from first set
Sinner 5-4 Nardi*
A double fault from Nardi at 30-30 brings up break point, but Sinner surprisingly nets on the backhand wing. Nardi double faults again at deuce, but follows it up with an ace!
Sinner then goes astray twice, and Nardi survives.
Sinner then brutally holds to love.
Wimbledon day two live
Another women’s seed falls!
After the shock exit of third seed Jessica Pegula, No 28 Marta Kostyuk suffers a three-set loss to Veronika Erjavec.
Erjavec wins out 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.
Wimbledon day two live
Alex de Minaur is through to the second round!
The Aussie, seeded 11th, gets past Roberto Carballes Baena in straight sets: 6-2, 6-2, 7-6(2).
Another Alex is struggling somewhat, though!
Alexander Bublik just dropped the first set 6-4 against Jaume Munar...
