Wimbledon 2025 live: Latest tennis scores and updates with Alcaraz and Raducanu in action
Follow live updates and scores from Day 1 of the Championships at the All England Club in London
The 2025 Championships at Wimbledon are upon us as the All England Club opens its doors to the tennis world once again.
Carlos Alcaraz is eyeing a third consecutive title at SW19, and opens up proceedings on Centre Court on Monday against Italian journeyman Fabio Fognini. Third seed Alexander Zverev is also in action on Monday, while British No 2 Jacob Fearnley faces highly-rated Brazilian Joao Fonseca.
On the women’s side, Emma Raducanu begins her Wimbledon campaign on Court 1 on Monday against British wild card Mingge Xu. Raducanu is the third match on court.
British No 2 Katie Boulter faces a tough first round test against ninth seed Paula Badosa in the second match on Centre Court, while world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka is also in action on Day 1.
Follow live coverage of Wimbledon with The Independent’s live blog below:
Wimbledon 2025 prize money
The winners of the singles titles at Wimbledon this year will take home £3m, as the tournament announced a record prize pot for players.
The total prize pot has increased from £50m to £53.5m, a 7 per cent jump, while first round losers will receive £66,000 – a 10 per cent increase from last year.
How to watch Wimbledon on TV
Wimbledon will be shown live on the BBC in the UK, with full coverage of the tournament available to watch on BBC One, BBC Two and across BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.
TNT Sports will air a daily 90-minute highlights show and will also have live coverage of both singles finals.
Day 1 - Order of Play, Monday 30 June
CENTRE COURT - SHOW COURT - 13:30 START
Fabio Fognini (ITA) vs Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) [2]
Paula Badosa (ESP) [9] vs Katie Boulter (GBR)
Arthur Rinderknech (FRA) vs Alexander Zverev (GER) [3]
No.1 COURT - SHOW COURT - 13:00 START
Aryna Sabalenka [1] vs Carson Branstine (CAN)
Jacob Fearnley (GBR) vs Joao Fonseca (BRA)
Emma Raducanu (GBR) vs Mingge Xu (GBR)
No.3 COURT - SHOW COURT - 11:00 START 1
Sonay Kartal (GBR) vs Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) [20]
Holger Rune (DEN) [8] vs Nicolas Jarry (CHI)
Matteo Berrettini (ITA) [32] vs Kamil Majchrzak (POL)
Katerina Siniakova (CZE) vs Qinwen Zheng (CHN) [5]
COURT 18 - SHOW COURT - 11:00 START
Anna Bondar (HUN) vs Elina Svitolina (UKR) [14]
Cameron Norrie (GBR) vs Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP)
Mackenzie McDonald (USA) vs Karen Khachanov [17]
Naomi Osaka (JPN) vs Talia Gibson (AUS)
Day one at Wimbledon
The 2025 Championships at Wimbledon are upon us as the All England Club opens its doors to the tennis world once again.
Carlos Alcaraz is eyeing a third consecutive title in SW19, and is also looking to become the second player to win Roland Garros, Queen’s and Wimbledon in the same year. World No 1 Jannik Sinner and British No 1 Jack Draper are the other favourites in the men’s draw.
World No 1 Aryna Sabalenka is the favourite for the women’s title, with 2022 champion Elena Rybakina and French Open winner Coco Gauff also leading contenders. Czech player Barbora Krejcikova is the defending champion.
Emma Raducanu, who missed out on a seeding, leads the British contingent in the women’s draw, having overtaken Katie Boulter as British No 1 recently.
Good morning!
It’s finally time! Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of Wimbledon.
The pinnacle of the grass court season begins today with plenty of intriguing stories and matches to keep tennis fans excited.
Singles champion, Carlos Alcaraz, kicks off proceedings and British No 2 Jacob Fearnley faces highly-rated Brazilian Joao Fonseca in the men’s side of the draw.
Other in the women’s singles, British No 1, Emma Raducanu, faces compatriot and wild card Mingge Xu while Katie Boulter has a difficult task of beating Paula Badosa.
We’ll have all the updates from SW19 throughout the day so stick around.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments