Wimbledon 2025 live: Latest tennis scores and updates with Alcaraz and Raducanu in action

Raducanu ready for Wimbledon opener despite back pain

The 2025 Championships at Wimbledon are upon us as the All England Club opens its doors to the tennis world once again.

Carlos Alcaraz is eyeing a third consecutive title at SW19, and opens up proceedings on Centre Court on Monday against Italian journeyman Fabio Fognini. Third seed Alexander Zverev is also in action on Monday, while British No 2 Jacob Fearnley faces highly-rated Brazilian Joao Fonseca.

On the women’s side, Emma Raducanu begins her Wimbledon campaign on Court 1 on Monday against British wild card Mingge Xu. Raducanu is the third match on court.

British No 2 Katie Boulter faces a tough first round test against ninth seed Paula Badosa in the second match on Centre Court, while world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka is also in action on Day 1.

Follow live coverage of Wimbledon with The Independent’s live blog below: