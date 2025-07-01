Wimbledon 2025 live: Tennis scores as Draper and Djokovic begin campaigns in searing heat

'I am here to win' - Alcaraz keen to defend Wimbledon title

The 2025 Championships at Wimbledon are underway as the All England Club swelters in scorching summer heat.

British No 1 Jack Draper begins his campaign today looking to take the next step in his career and establish himself as a real contender on the grass, though smooth-moving Argentine Sebastian Baez could prove a tricky first round opponent. Novak Djokovic, meanwhile, sets off in pursuit of a 25th grand slam title against Alexandre Muller, with Jannik Sinner, the top seed, opening his proceedings against a fellow Italian in Luca Nardi.

Defending women’s champion Barbora Krejcikova has overcome an injury scare and will be first out on Centre Court, but there will be plenty of attention on her opponent, with Alexandra Eala proving her high potential in recent months having come through the Rafa Nadal Academy. French Open winner Coco Gauff takes on Dayana Yastremska while Iga Swiatek and Jessica Pegula are among the other standout names underway today.

Yesterday, Carlos Alcaraz survived a mighty scare against veteran Fabio Fognini, while there were fewer frights for Emma Raducanu, through in straight sets after a battle of the Brits with youngster Mimi Xu on the hottest opening day of the tournament on record.

Follow all of the latest from Wimbledon with The Independent’s live blog below: