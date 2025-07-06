Wimbledon diary: Thunderous reception on Centre Court as heavy rain hits SW19

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sonay Kartal and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova received a thunderous reception ahead of their fourth-round meeting.

With the roof closed, a perfectly timed rumble reverberated around Centre Court at the exact moment the pair walked out on to the grass.

The fourth-round contest threatened to become a tempestuous affair when Pavlyuchenkova was angered at being denied a key point in the opening set by a malfunction in Wimbledon’s new electronic line-calling system.

But the Russian former French Open finalist set aside the setback to storm into the quarter-finals at the expense of British debutant Kartal.

Paralympic champions packed the Royal Box on day seven of the Championships.

Wheelchair tennis duo Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid occupied prime front-row positions.

Wheelchair racers Hannah Cockroft and Sammi Kinghorn, canoeists Emma Wiggs and Charlotte Henshaw, archer Jodie Grinham and fencer Dimitri Coutya were among the other star names.

Cricket great Brian Lara, triple Olympic swimming champion Tom Dean and former footballer and presenter Chris Kamara were also in the premium seats.

Watch out Wimbledon, there is another Hewitt on the scene.

Twenty-three years since his father Lleyton won the men’s singles title, Cruz Hewitt marked his maiden SW19 appearance with victory.

The 16-year-old – mirroring his dad by wearing a backwards baseball cap – beat Russian Savva Rybkin 6-1 6-2 in the first round of the boys’ singles.

Lleyton, who defeated David Nalbandian in the 2002 men’s final – the last champion before the dominance of Roger Federer, was courtside for the milestone moment.

While Hewitt junior ‘cruz-ed’ through, 18-year-old Briton Oliver Bonding had his wings clipped in the same competition after a bird stopped play at a key moment of his three-set defeat to Jack Kennedy.

The unwelcome intruder strutted into a service box on Court 18 at set point for the American eighth seed in the second-set tie-break.

Both players looked to the umpire for guidance before Kennedy won the set en route to completing a 1-6 7-6 (5) 6-4 comeback success.

Quote of the day

“Because she is local, they can say whatever. You took the game away from me.” – Pavlyuchenkova let the umpire know about her dissatisfaction with the electronic line-calling system during victory over Kartal.

Picture of the day

Monday’s match of the day

Alex De Minaur has been forced to wait for a crack at seven-time champion Djokovic.

The pair were scheduled to meet in the 2024 quarter-finals before a devastated De Minaur withdrew ahead of play due to a hip injury sustained in his previous round win over Arthur Fils.

Twelve months on, the Australian has an opportunity a round earlier.

The 26-year-old, who will be cheered on by British fiancee Katie Boulter, trails the head-to-head record 2-1.

Monday weather watch

Heavy rain will change to sunny intervals by late morning, according to the Met Office. Highs of 23C.