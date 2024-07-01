Wimbledon order of play and Tuesday’s intended schedule

Support truly

Andy Murray returns to Wimbledon for one last time as the two-time champion takes on Tomas Machac on Centre Court. Murray, 37, has yet to declare himself fit to take part in the singles, in what is expected to be the former world No 1’s farewell to the tournament.

Murray is set to make a decision on Monday night. If he plays, Murray will take to Centre Court in the evening after defending women’s champion Marketa Vondrousova opens play on the second day of the tournament.

The Czech will be followed by Novak Djokovic, who begins his bid for a record eighth title following last year’s five-set defeat to Carlos Alcaraz in an epic final.

On a packed second day of the tournament, 12 British players will be in action including Katie Boulter and Jack Draper, the women’s and men’s No 1s. Both Boulter and Draper are seeded for the first time, with Boulter facing former semi-finalist Tatjana Maria and Draper opening against qualifier Elias Ymer.

World No 1 Iga Swiatek also begins her campaign against former Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin, in what is a rematch of the 2020 French Open final.

Wimbledon intended order of play - Tuesday 2 July

CENTRE COURT - SHOW COURT - 13:30 START

Jessica Bouzas Maneiro (ESP) vs Marketa Vondrousova (CZE) [6] 1

Vit Kopriva (CZE) vs Novak Djokovic (SRB) [2] 2

Andy Murray (GBR) vs Tomas Machac (CZE) 3

No.1 COURT - SHOW COURT - 13:00 START

Elena Rybakina (KAZ) [4] vs Elena-Gabriela Ruse (ROU) 1

Roberto Carballes Baena (ESP) vs Alexander Zverev (GER) [4] 2

Iga Swiatek (POL) [1] vs Sofia Kenin (USA) 3

No.2 COURT - SHOW COURT - 11:00 START

Ashlyn Krueger (USA) vs Jessica Pegula (USA) [5] 1

Andrey Rublev [6] vs Francisco Comesana (ARG) 2

Jack Draper (GBR) [28] vs Elias Ymer (SWE) 3

Ons Jabeur (TUN) [10] vs Moyuka Uchijima (JPN) 4

No.3 COURT - SHOW COURT - 11:00 START

Hubert Hurkacz (POL) [7] vs Radu Albot (MDA) 1

Katie Boulter (GBR) [32] vs Tatjana Maria (GER) 2

Cameron Norrie (GBR) vs Facundo Diaz Acosta (ARG) 3

Danielle Collins (USA) [11] vs Clara Tauson (DEN) 4

COURT 12 - SHOW COURT - 11:00 START

James Duckworth (AUS) vs Alex de Minaur (AUS) [9] 1

Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) vs Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) [13] 2

Yulia Putintseva (KAZ) vs Angelique Kerber (GER) 3

Daniel Evans (GBR) vs Alejandro Tabilo (CHI) [24] 4

COURT 18 - SHOW COURT - 11:00 START

Harriet Dart (GBR) vs Zhuoxuan Bai (CHN) 1

Taro Daniel (JPN) vs Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) [11] 2

Taylor Fritz (USA) [13] vs Christopher O'Connell (AUS) 3

NOT BEFORE 17:30

Magda Linette (POL) vs Elina Svitolina (UKR) [21] 4

Court 4 - 11:00 START

Tomas Martin Etcheverry (ARG) [30] vs Luca Nardi (ITA) 1

Rebeka Masarova (ESP) vs Liudmila Samsonova [15] 2

Roman Safiullin vs Francisco Cerundolo (ARG) [26] 3

Maria Lourdes Carle (ARG) vs Katie Volynets (USA) 4

Court 5 - 11:00 START

Cristina Bucsa (ESP) vs Ana Bogdan (ROU) 1

2 Anhelina Kalinina (UKR) vs Elina Avanesyan

Emil Ruusuvuori (FIN) vs Mackenzie McDonald (USA) 3

Quentin Halys (FRA) vs Christopher Eubanks (USA) 4

Court 6 - 11:00 START

Yoshihito Nishioka (JPN) vs Nuno Borges (POR) 1

Bernarda Pera (USA) vs Anastasia Potapova 2

Kei Nishikori (JPN) vs Arthur Rinderknech (FRA) 3

Court 7 - 11:00 START

Constant Lestienne (FRA) vs Lorenzo Musetti (ITA) [25] 1

Arthur Fils (FRA) vs Dominic Stricker (SUI) 2

Oceane Dodin (FRA) vs Daria Snigur (UKR) 3

Court 8 - 11:00 START

Laura Siegemund (GER) vs Kateryna Baindl (UKR) 1

Jacob Fearnley (GBR) vs Alejandro Moro Canas (ESP) 2

Mayar Sherif (EGY) vs Dalma Galfi (HUN) 3

Viktorija Golubic (SUI) vs Jule Niemeier (GER) 4

Court 9 - 11:00 START

Alexei Popyrin (AUS) vs Thiago Monteiro (BRA) 1

Marie Bouzkova (CZE) vs Julia Riera (ARG) 2

Flavio Cobolli (ITA) vs Rinky Hijikata (AUS) 3

Camila Osorio (COL) vs Lauren Davis (USA) 4

Court 11 - 11:00 START

Xinyu Wang (CHN) vs Viktoriya Tomova (BUL) 1

Federico Coria (ARG) vs Adam Walton (AUS) 2

Robin Montgomery (USA) vs Olivia Gadecki (AUS) 3

Lucas Pouille (FRA) vs Laslo Djere (SRB) 4

Court 14 - 11:00 START

Paul Jubb (GBR) vs Thiago Seyboth Wild (BRA) 1

Caroline Garcia (FRA) [23] vs Anna Blinkova 2

Aslan Karatsev vs Karen Khachanov [21] 3

Magdalena Frech (POL) vs Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA) [20] 4

Court 15 - 11:00 START

Jaume Munar (ESP) vs Billy Harris (GBR) 1

Anna Kalinskaya [17] vs Panna Udvardy (HUN) 2

Henry Searle (GBR) vs Marcos Giron (USA) 3

Francesca Jones (GBR) vs Petra Martic (CRO) 4

Court 16 - 11:00 START

Sebastian Korda (USA) [20] vs Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard (FRA) 1

Holger Rune (DEN) [15] vs Soonwoo Kwon (KOR) 2

Caroline Wozniacki (DEN) vs Alycia Parks (USA) 3

Barbora Krejcikova (CZE) [31] vs Veronika Kudermetova 4

Court 17 - 11:00 START

Luciano Darderi (ITA) vs Jan Choinski (GBR) 1

Lucia Bronzetti (ITA) vs Leylah Fernandez (CAN) [30] 2

Marina Stakusic (CAN) vs Katerina Siniakova (CZE) [27] 3

NOT BEFORE 16:30

Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) [17] vs Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS)

How can I watch Wimbledon?

Wimbledon will be shown on the BBC in the UK, with full coverage of the tournament available to watch on BBC One, BBC Two and across the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website.

What is Tuesday’s TV schedule?

10:30-12:15 - Live coverage - BBC Two

11:00-21:00 - Live coverage of outside courts - BBC Red Button

12:15-13:00 - Live coverage - BBC One

13:00-21:00 - Live coverage - BBC Two

14:00-18:00 - Live coverage - BBC One

21:00-22:00 - Today at Wimbledon - BBC Two