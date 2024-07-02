Wimbledon order of play and Wednesday’s schedule

Support truly

Emma Raducanu takes on Elise Mertens for a place in the Wimbledon third round while Carlos Alcaraz and Coco Gauff are also in action on day three of the Championships.

Raducanu was happy to be “winning ugly” as she marked her Wimbledon return with a scrappy win over the lucky loser Renata Zarazua on Monday, but Mertens, the world No 33 in singles, is a step up in class for the former US Open champion.

Raducanu will take to Court No 1 for her second round match, as will defending Wimbledon champion and US Open winner Gauff, who both enjoyed comfortable straight-sets wins in their opening ties.

After earning her first Wimbledon win in six years, Naomi Osaka returns to Centre Court to face the American 19th seed Emma Navarro, while the all-Italian clash between World No 1 Jannik Sinner and former Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini is the match of the day.

Here’s everything you need to know

Wimbledon order of play - Wednesday 3 July

CENTRE COURT - SHOW COURT - 13:30 START

Alexandre Muller (FRA) vs Daniil Medvedev [5] 1

Naomi Osaka (JPN) vs Emma Navarro (USA) [19] 2

Jannik Sinner (ITA) [1] vs Matteo Berrettini (ITA) 3

No.1 COURT - SHOW COURT - 13:00 START

Anca Todoni (ROU) vs Coco Gauff (USA) [2] 1

Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) [3] vs Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) 2

Emma Raducanu (GBR) vs Elise Mertens (BEL) 3

No.2 COURT - SHOW COURT - 11:00 START

Fabio Fognini (ITA) vs Casper Ruud (NOR) [8] 1

Jasmine Paolini (ITA) [7] vs Greet Minnen (BEL) 2

Stan Wawrinka (SUI) vs Gael Monfils (FRA) 3

Yafan Wang (CHN) vs Madison Keys (USA) [12] 4

No.3 COURT - SHOW COURT - 11:00 START

Sonay Kartal (GBR) vs Clara Burel (FRA) 1

Tommy Paul (USA) [12] vs Otto Virtanen (FIN) 2

Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) [10] vs Juncheng Shang (CHN) 3

Daria Kasatkina [14] vs Yuriko Lily Miyazaki (GBR) 4

COURT 12 - SHOW COURT - 11:00 START

Botic van de Zandschulp (NED) vs Ugo Humbert (FRA) [16] 1

Arantxa Rus (NED) vs Maria Sakkari (GRE) [9] 2

Lloyd Harris (RSA) vs Ben Shelton (USA) [14] 3

Marta Kostyuk (UKR) [18] vs Daria Saville (AUS) 4

COURT 18 - SHOW COURT - 11:00 START

Borna Coric (CRO) vs Frances Tiafoe (USA) [29] 1

Bianca Andreescu (CAN) vs Linda Noskova (CZE) [26] 2

Lin Zhu (CHN) vs Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova [25] 3

Harriet Dart (GBR) / Maia Lumsden (GBR) vs Sara Errani (ITA) / Jasmine Paolini (ITA) [5] 4

Court 4 - 11:00 START

Viktorija Golubic (SUI) vs Jule Niemeier (GER) 1

Lorenzo Sonego (ITA) vs Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP) 2

Maximo Gonzalez (ARG) / Andres Molteni (ARG) [11] vs Petros Tsitsipas (GRE) / Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 3

Federico Coria (ARG) / Mariano Navone (ARG) vs Wesley Koolhof (NED) / Nikola Mektic (CRO) [7] 4

Court 5 - 11:00 START

Pedro Martinez (ESP) / Jaume Munar (ESP) vs Dusan Lajovic (SRB) / Sumit Nagal (IND) 1

Camilla Rosatello (ITA) / Liudmila Samsonova vs Ulrikke Eikeri (NOR) / Ingrid Neel (EST) [16] 2

Mirra Andreeva / Anastasia Potapova vs Gabriela Dabrowski (CAN) / Erin Routliffe (NZL) [2] 3

Hailey Baptiste (USA) / Alycia Parks (USA) vs Makoto Ninomiya (JPN) / Fang-Hsien Wu (TPE) 4

Court 6 - 11:00 START

Simone Bolelli (ITA) / Andrea Vavassori (ITA) [5] vs Harri Heliovaara (FIN) / Henry Patten (GBR) 1

Nicolas Barrientos (COL) / Francisco Cabral (POR) vs Ivan Dodig (CRO) / Austin Krajicek (USA) [10] 2

Anna Blinkova / Mayar Sherif (EGY) vs Eri Hozumi (JPN) / Moyuka Uchijima (JPN) 3

Asia Muhammad (USA) / Aldila Sutjiadi (INA) [15] vs Irina-Camelia Begu (ROU) / Martina Trevisan (ITA) 4

Court 7 - 11:00 START

Maria Lourdes Carle (ARG) vs Katie Volynets (USA) 1

Constantin Frantzen (GER) / Hendrik Jebens (GER) vs Pavel Kotov / Cristian Rodriguez (COL) 2

Hanyu Guo (CHN) / Xinyu Jiang (CHN) vs Leylah Fernandez (CAN) / Ena Shibahara (JPN) 3

Victor Cornea (ROU) / Fabian Marozsan (HUN) vs Andreas Mies (GER) / John-Patrick Smith (AUS) 4

Court 8 - 11:00 START

Brandon Nakashima (USA) vs Jordan Thompson (AUS) 1

Nathaniel Lammons (USA) / Jackson Withrow (USA) [12] vs Marcos Giron (USA) / Alex Michelsen (USA) 2

Sarah Beth Grey (GBR) / Tara Moore (GBR) vs Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) / Ellen Perez (AUS) [3] 3

Cristina Bucsa (ESP) / Nao Hibino (JPN) vs Tatjana Maria (GER) / Arantxa Rus (NED) 4

Court 9 - 11:00 START

Camila Osorio (COL) vs Lauren Davis (USA) 1

Luciano Darderi (ITA) / Fernando Romboli (BRA) vs Kevin Krawietz (GER) / Tim Puetz (GER) [8] 2

Adrian Mannarino (FRA) / Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard (FRA) vs Rohan Bopanna (IND) / Matthew Ebden (AUS) [2] 3

Sander Gille (BEL) / Joran Vliegen (BEL) [14] vs Francisco Cerundolo (ARG) / Tomas Martin Etcheverry (ARG) 4

Court 10 - 11:00 START

Miyu Kato (JPN) / Shuai Zhang (CHN) vs Angelica Moratelli (ITA) / Nadia Podoroska (ARG) 1

Elina Avanesyan / Oksana Kalashnikova (GEO) vs Marie Bouzkova (CZE) / Sara Sorribes Tormo (ESP) [10] 2

Xinyu Wang (CHN) / Saisai Zheng (CHN) vs Caroline Garcia (FRA) / Kristina Mladenovic (FRA) 3

Caroline Dolehide (USA) / Desirae Krawczyk (USA) [7] vs Shuko Aoyama (JPN) / Aleksandra Krunic (SRB) 4

Court 11 - 11:00 START

Quentin Halys (FRA) vs Christopher Eubanks (USA) 1

Jacob Fearnley (GBR) / Jack Pinnington Jones (GBR) vs Rafael Matos (BRA) / Marcelo Melo (BRA) 2

Guido Andreozzi (ARG) / Miguel Reyes-Varela (MEX) vs Lloyd Glasspool (GBR) / Jean-Julien Rojer (NED) 3

Katerina Siniakova (CZE) / Taylor Townsend (USA) [4] vs Rebeka Masarova (ESP) / Linda Noskova (CZE) 4

Court 14 - 11:00 START

Magdalena Frech (POL) vs Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA) [20] 1

Arthur Cazaux (FRA) vs Alexander Bublik (KAZ) [23] 2

Dayana Yastremska (UKR) [28] vs Varvara Gracheva (FRA) 3

Tereza Mihalikova (SVK) / Olivia Nicholls (GBR) vs Demi Schuurs (NED) / Luisa Stefani (BRA) [6] 4

Court 15 - 11:00 START

Barbora Krejcikova (CZE) [31] vs Veronika Kudermetova 1

Zhizhen Zhang (CHN) [32] vs Jan-Lennard Struff (GER) 2

Denis Shapovalov (CAN) vs Daniel Altmaier (GER) 3

Alexander Erler (AUT) / Lucas Miedler (AUT) vs Neal Skupski (GBR) / Michael Venus (NZL) [9] 4

Court 16 - 11:00 START

Aslan Karatsev vs Karen Khachanov [21] 1

Sloane Stephens (USA) vs Diana Shnaider 2

Lulu Sun (NZL) vs Yuliia Starodubtseva (UKR) 3

Naiktha Bains (GBR) / Amelia Rajecki (GBR) vs Timea Babos (HUN) / Nadiia Kichenok (UKR) 4

Sadio Doumbia (FRA) / Fabien Reboul (FRA) [16] vs Oliver Crawford (GBR) / Kyle Edmund (GBR) 5

Court 17 - 11:00 START

Magda Linette (POL) vs Elina Svitolina (UKR) [21] 1

Miomir Kecmanovic (SRB) vs Tallon Griekspoor (NED) [27] 2

Paula Badosa (ESP) vs Brenda Fruhvirtova (CZE) 3

Donna Vekic (CRO) vs Erika Andreeva 4

N.Sriram Balaji (IND) / Luke Johnson (GBR) vs Marcelo Arevalo (ESA) / Mate Pavic (CRO) [4] 5

How can I watch Wimbledon?

Wimbledon will be shown on the BBC in the UK, with full coverage of the tournament available to watch on BBC One, BBC Two and across the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website.

What is Wednesday’s TV schedule?

10:30-12:15 - Live coverage - BBC Two

11:00-21:00 - Live coverage of outside courts - BBC Red Button

12:15-13:00 - Live coverage - BBC One

13:00-21:00 - Live coverage - BBC Two

14:00-18:00 - Live coverage - BBC One

21:00-22:00 - Today at Wimbledon - BBC Two