Wimbledon order of play and Friday’s schedule

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Emma Raducanu returns to Centre Court as she bids to reach the Wimbledon fourth round in a rematch with Maria Sakkari, while Carlos Alcaraz, Coco Gauff and Jannik Sinner highlight the rest of the day’s action.

Raducanu is through to the third round of a grand slam for the first time since winning the US Open in 2021 and was in sensational form in her second-round win over Elise Mertens on Tuesday.

The third round clash brings up a rematch of Raducanu’s US Open semi-final victory against Sakkari, which led to the Briton winning her first grand slam title as an 18-year-old wildcard.

She will take to Centre Court after defending champion Alcaraz faces American Frances Tiafoe in an entertaining match-up, while Gauff takes on Britain’s Sonay Kartal on Court No 1.

Kartal has come through qualifying to reach the third round of a grand slam for the first time. The world number 298 Kartal now faces the world number two Gauff, who has raced through the first two rounds.

Wimbledon intended order of play - Friday 5 July

CENTRE COURT - SHOW COURT - 13:30 START

Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) [3] vs Frances Tiafoe (USA) [29] 1

Emma Raducanu (GBR) vs Maria Sakkari (GRE) [9] 2

Jannik Sinner (ITA) [1] vs Miomir Kecmanovic (SRB) 3

No.1 COURT - SHOW COURT - 13:00 START

Jasmine Paolini (ITA) [7] vs Bianca Andreescu (CAN) 1

Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) [10] vs Gael Monfils (FRA) 2

Sonay Kartal (GBR) vs Coco Gauff (USA) [2] 3

No.2 COURT - SHOW COURT - 11:00 START

Tommy Paul (USA) [12] vs Alexander Bublik (KAZ) [23] 1

Jan-Lennard Struff (GER) vs Daniil Medvedev [5] 2

No.3 COURT - SHOW COURT - 11:00 START

Daria Kasatkina [14] vs Paula Badosa (ESP) 1

Denis Shapovalov (CAN) vs Ben Shelton (USA) [14] 2

Rajeev Ram (USA) / Joe Salisbury (GBR) [3] vs

Andreas Mies (GER) / John-Patrick Smith (AUS) 3

COURT 12 - SHOW COURT - 11:00 START

Brandon Nakashima (USA) vs Ugo Humbert (FRA) [16] 1

Marta Kostyuk (UKR) [18] vs Madison Keys (USA) [12] 2

COURT 18 - SHOW COURT - 11:00 START

Diana Shnaider vs Emma Navarro (USA) [19] 1

Dayana Yastremska (UKR) [28] vs Donna Vekic (CRO) 2

Constantin Frantzen (GER) / Hendrik Jebens (GER) vs

Rohan Bopanna (IND) / Matthew Ebden (AUS) [2] 3

Court 4 - 11:00 START

Caroline Garcia (FRA) / Kristina Mladenovic (FRA) vs

Marie Bouzkova (CZE) / Sara Sorribes Tormo (ESP) [10] 1

Maximo Gonzalez (ARG) / Andres Molteni (ARG) [11] vs

Petros Tsitsipas (GRE) / Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 2

Court 5 - 11:00 START

Sebastian Baez (ARG) / Dustin Brown (JAM) vs

Hugo Nys (MON) / Jan Zielinski (POL) [13] 1

Sebastian Ofner (AUT) / Sam Weissborn (AUT) vs

Diego Hidalgo (ECU) / Alejandro Tabilo (CHI) 2

Court 6 - 11:00 START

Sander Gille (BEL) / Joran Vliegen (BEL) [14] vs

Facundo Diaz Acosta (ARG) / Alexandre Muller (FRA) 1

Rafael Matos (BRA) / Marcelo Melo (BRA) vs

Nicolas Barrientos (COL) / Francisco Cabral (POR) 2

Lyudmyla Kichenok (UKR) / Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) [9] vs

Anna Blinkova / Mayar Sherif (EGY) 3

Neal Skupski (GBR) / Desirae Krawczyk (USA) [6] vs

Rafael Matos (BRA) / Luisa Stefani (BRA) 4

Court 7 - 11:00 START

Guido Andreozzi (ARG) / Miguel Reyes-Varela (MEX) vs

Lloyd Glasspool (GBR) / Jean-Julien Rojer (NED) 1

Magda Linette (POL) / Peyton Stearns (USA) vs

Tereza Mihalikova (SVK) / Olivia Nicholls (GBR) 2

Leylah Fernandez (CAN) / Ena Shibahara (JPN) vs

Ulrikke Eikeri (NOR) / Ingrid Neel (EST) [16] 3

Court 8 - 14:00 START

Yuki Bhambri (IND) / Albano Olivetti (FRA) vs

Kevin Krawietz (GER) / Tim Puetz (GER) [8] 1

Irina Khromacheva / Kamilla Rakhimova vs

Gabriela Dabrowski (CAN) / Erin Routliffe (NZL) [2] 2

Lloyd Glasspool (GBR) / Harriet Dart (GBR) vs

Fabrice Martin (FRA) / Cristina Bucsa (ESP) 3

Court 10 - 11:00 START

Ashlyn Krueger (USA) / Sloane Stephens (USA) vs

Hao-Ching Chan (TPE) / Veronika Kudermetova [12] 1

Fabrice Martin (FRA) / Matwe Middelkoop (NED) vs

Max Purcell (AUS) / Jordan Thompson (AUS) [15] 2

Marcus Willis (GBR) / Alicia Barnett (GBR) vs

Ivan Dodig (CRO) / Hao-Ching Chan (TPE) [8] 3

Court 14 - 11:00 START

Julian Cash (GBR) / Robert Galloway (USA) vs

Theo Arribage (FRA) / Marcus Daniell (NZL) 1

Barbora Krejcikova (CZE) / Laura Siegemund (GER) [8] vs

Samantha Murray Sharan (GBR) / Eden Silva (GBR) 2

Jackson Withrow (USA) / Aldila Sutjiadi (INA) vs

Andrea Vavassori (ITA) / Sara Errani (ITA) [5] 3

Court 15 - 11:00 START

Lulu Sun (NZL) vs Lin Zhu (CHN) 1

Romain Arneodo (MON) / Sem Verbeek (NED) vs

Marcelo Arevalo (ESA) / Mate Pavic (CRO) [4] 2

Jan Zielinski (POL) / Su-Wei Hsieh (TPE) [7] vs

Hugo Nys (MON) / Demi Schuurs (NED) 3

Court 16 - 11:00 START

Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP) vs Fabio Fognini (ITA) 1

Nuno Borges (POR) / Arthur Rinderknech (FRA) vs

Charles Broom (GBR) / Arthur Fery (GBR) 2

Court 17 - 14:00 START

Harri Heliovaara (FIN) / Henry Patten (GBR) vs

Pedro Martinez (ESP) / Jaume Munar (ESP) 1

Katerina Siniakova (CZE) / Taylor Townsend (USA) [4] vs

Olivia Gadecki (AUS) / Elixane Lechemia (FRA)

How can I watch Wimbledon?

Wimbledon will be shown on the BBC in the UK, with full coverage of the tournament available to watch on BBC One, BBC Two and across the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website.

What is Friday’s TV schedule?

11:00 -15:00 - Live coverage - BBC Two

11:00-21:00 - Live coverage of outside courts - BBC Red Button

14:00-18:00 - Live coverage - BBC One

15:00 -19:00 - Live coverage - BBC Two

19:00-21:00 - Live coverage - BBC One

21:00-22:00 - Today at Wimbledon - BBC Two