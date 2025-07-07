Wimbledon 2025 order of play: Day eight schedule including Novak Djokovic, Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek
Djokovic continues his bid for a record-equalling eighth title at the All England Club
The start of the second week at Wimbledon sees seven-time men’s champion Novak Djokovic back on Centre Court, as the fourth round continues.
While Sunday meant British hopes now rest solely on Cam Norrie’s shoulders, after his five-set epic win over Nicolas Jarry and Sonay Kartal’s loss to Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, focus shifts elsewhere on the second Monday.
Djokovic, having overcome fellow Serb Miomir Kecmanovic, takes on 11th seed Alex de Minaur in what could be a tricky test, before world No 1 Jannik Sinner faces Grigor Dimitrov on the same court.
Also in action will be five-time slam winner Iga Swiatek, pursuing her first Wimbledon crown like Sinner, as the Pole plays Clara Tauson – the Dane who eliminated Britain’s Heather Watson and former champion Elena Rybakina.
Here is the order of play for day eight at Wimbledon:
Day eight order of play - Monday 7 July
Centre Court - 1.30pm
Alex de Minaur (AUS) [11] vs Novak Djokovic (SRB) [6]
Mirra Andreeva [7] vs Emma Navarro (USA) [10]
Jannik Sinner (ITA) [1] vs Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) [19]
No. 1 Court - 1.00pm
Ekaterina Alexandrova [18] vs Belinda Bencic (SUI)
Benjamin Shelton (USA) [10] vs Lorenzo Sonego (ITA)
Iga Swiatek (POL) [8] vs Clara Tauson (DEN) [23]
No. 2 Court - 11.00am
Marin Cilic (CRO) vs Flavio Cobolli (ITA) [22]
Liudmila Samsonova [19] vs Jessica Bouzas Maneiro (ESP)
How to watch Wimbledon on TV
Wimbledon will be shown live on the BBC in the UK, with full coverage of the tournament available to watch on BBC One, BBC Two and across BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.
TNT Sports will air a daily 90-minute highlights show and will also have live coverage of both singles finals.
If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch Wimbledon, then you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app.
Our VPN roundup is here to help: get the best VPN deals on the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are and also with the terms of their service provider.
