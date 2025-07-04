Wimbledon 2025 order of play: Day five schedule with Emma Raducanu and Carlos Alcaraz in action
Emma Raducanu has a mouth-watering clash against No 1 seed Aryna Sabalenka while Carlos Alcaraz, Sonay Kartal and Cameron Norrie are also on court
The middle weekend of the 2025 Championships at Wimbledon is approaching with Friday seeing the start of third-round action in both the men’s and women’s singles at the All England Club
The women’s draw has been blown wide open with the early exits of top seeds Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula, Jasmine Paolini and Qinwen Xheng but No 1 seed Aryna Sabalenka is still going strong and faces GB’s best hope Emma Raducanu in a mouth-watering final clash of the day on Centre Court.
Raducanu will be the underdog, hoping to spring a shock, while fellow Brit Sonay Kartal will fancy her chances of getting past France’s Diane Parry and reaching the second week of a grand slam for the first time when they play as the first match on No 1 Court.
On the men’s side, GB’s Cameron Norrie flies the flag against Mattia Bellucci in the match that follows Kartal v Parry, while two-time reigning champion Carlos Alcaraz and fifth seed Taylor Fritz are also among the clashes on Centre.
Here is the order of play for day five at Wimbledon:
(all courts 11am BST start unless stated)
Centre Court - 1.30pm
Taylor Fritz (USA) [5] vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (ESP) [26]
Jan-Lennard Struff (GER) vs Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) [2]
Aryna Sabalenka [1] 1 vs Emma Raducanu (GBR)
No 1 Court - 1pm
Diane Parry (FRA) vs Sonay Kartal (GBR)
Mattia Bellucci (ITA) vs Cameron Norrie (GBR)
Elise Mertens (BEL) [24] vs Elina Svitolina (UKR) [14]
No 2 Court
Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova vs Naomi Osaka (JPN)
Laura Siegemund (GER) vs Madison Keys (USA) [6]
Nicolas Jarry (CHI) vs Joao Fonseca (BRA)
No 3 Court
Dalma Galfi (HUN) vs Amanda Anisimova (USA) [13]
Andrey Rublev [14] vs Adrian Mannarino (FRA)
Nuno Borges (POR) vs Karen Khachanov [17]
Court 12
Solana Sierra (ARG) vs Cristina Bucsa (ESP)
Kamilla Rakhimova vs Linda Noskova (CZE) [30]
Kamil Majchrzak (POL) vs Arthur Rinderknech (FRA)
Court 18
Doubles TBA
Doubles TBA
Luciano Darderi (ITA) vs Jordan Thompson (AUS)
How to watch Wimbledon on TV
Wimbledon will be shown live on the BBC in the UK, with full coverage of the tournament available to watch on BBC One, BBC Two and across BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.
TNT Sports will air a daily 90-minute highlights show and will also have live coverage of both singles finals.
If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch Wimbledon, then you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app.
Our VPN roundup is here to help: get the best VPN deals on the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are and also with the terms of their service provider.
