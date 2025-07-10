Wimbledon 2025 order of play: Day 11 schedule as Swiatek and Sabalenka star in women’s semi-finals
Aryna Sabalenka takes on Amanda Anisimova, while Iga Swiatek plays Belinda Bencic
Day 11 at Wimbledon 2025 sees the semi-finals arrive in the women’s draw, with Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek capable of setting up a huge final.
Sabalenka, the world No 1, has been tested more than once this fortnight, forced to fight hard against British hope Emma Raducanu and coming from a set down to knock out doubles specialist Laura Siegemund in the fourth round.
Still, Sabalenka obviously passed those tests, and they have brought the three-time grand slam champion to her third semi-final in SW19, where Amanda Anisimova awaits. The American, 23, is in her first Wimbledon semi-final and knows she faces a tricky challenge.
Meanwhile, Swiatek was in imperious form against Liudmila Samsonova on Wednesday, getting through that quarter-final in straight sets. The former world No 1 and five-time major winner has improved significantly on grass, earning her a first Wimbledon semi-final, which comes against Belinda Bencic.
The Swiss, 28, is also in her first Wimbledon semi-final, and she enters it off the back of a hard-fought win against 18-year-old star Mirra Andreeva. Here is the order of play for day 11 at Wimbledon:
Day 11 order of play - Thursday 10 July
CENTRE COURT - SHOW COURT - 13:30 START
Aryna Sabalenka [1] vs Amanda Anisimova (USA) [13] – ladies’ semi-finals
Belinda Bencic (SUI) vs Iga Swiatek (POL) [8] – ladies’ semi-finals
Sem Verbeek (NED) & Katerina Siniakova (CZE) vs Joe Salisbury (GBR) & Luisa Stefani (BRA) – mixed doubles final
NO. 1 COURT - SHOW COURT - 13:00 START
Marcelo Arevalo (ESA) & Mate Pavic (CRO) [1] vs Rinky Hijikata (AUS) & David Pel (NED) – gentlemen’s doubles semi-finals
Marcel Granollers (ESP) & Horacio Zeballos (ARG) [4] vs Julian Cash (GBR) and Lloyd Glasspool (GBR) [5] – gentlemen’s doubles semi-finals
Alfie Hewett (GBR) & Gordon Reid (GBR) [1] vs Daniel Caverzaschi (ESP) & Tokito Oda (JPN) – gentlemen’s wheelchair doubles semi-finals (not before 4pm)
