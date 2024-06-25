Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Wimbledon returns with Andy Murray facing another wait to see if he will be fit enough to play a part in what is expected to be his final Championships.

Murray, the two-time champion, said he would likely retire at the end of the summer before he was forced to retire from Queen’s with a back injury that required surgery.

The 37-year-old enjoyed some of the best moments of his career at SW19 and was gearing up for a Wimbledon swansong that included plans of playing doubles with brother Jamie.

Carlos Alcaraz is the defending men’s champion after defeating Novak Djokovic in an epic final - Djokovic is also an injury doubt ahead of the tournament.

Marketa Vondrousova was a shock women’s champion last year after becoming the first unseeded player to win Wimbledon. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Championships.

When does Wimbledon start?

Wimbledon begins on Monday 1 July 2024.

The Championships will conclude on the weekend of July 13 and 14, with the women’s singles final on the Saturday and the men’s singles final following on the Sunday.

When is the Wimbledon draw?

The Wimbledon main draw will take place on Friday 28 June at 10pm BST, one day after the end of qualifying. It will be conducted at SW19.

Fans can watch the men’s and women’s singles draws on wimbledon.com from 10am BST. You can also follow The Independent’s live blog which will have all the updates and key first-round ties.

How can I watch Wimbledon?

Wimbledon will be shown on the BBC in the UK, with full coverage of the tournament available to watch on BBC One, BBC Two and across the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website.

What is this year’s prize money?

Wimbledon’s total prize money for 2024 is up to a record £50m, an increase of almost 12 per cent from 2023.

The men’s and women’s singles champions will receive a record £2.7m, with the runner-ups taking home £1.4m.

First round prize money for the singles is set at £60,000.