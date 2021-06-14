TEST SCOREBOARD - do not publish

This is now the story of another long shot. Scotland must beat one of England or Croatia to survive in Euro 2020 , after one of the greatest goals in the competition’s history turned a grand homecoming into another vintage tournament defeat.

Patrik Schick certainly found his own range, his homing missile of a strike the second of two that secured a 2-0 win at Hampden Park for a much cooler Czech Republic side. Talk of 23 years instantly became awe at 50 metres, as that was how far out Schick attempted his audacious strike.

There was a moment during the three seconds the ball was in the air, when it was probably just about at its high point, that the day reached a low point for Scotland. You could almost sense - and see and hear - the realisation that this was so well it was going to drop perfectly. It was also the moment when a previously raucous atmosphere properly became funereal, the silence only punctuated by occasional rebukes at no one and everyone.