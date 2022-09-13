Crisis-club Worcester agree deal with undisclosed buyer
The Warriors face administration if they are unable to find a new buyer.
Worcester co-owners Colin Goldring and Jason Whittingham have agreed terms with an undisclosed buyer for the financially stricken club.
The terms of the agreement are still being scrutinised by the respective legal teams and as of Tuesday afternoon it had yet to be signed, the Warriors have confirmed.
Worcester have debts of more than £25million, including £6million in unpaid tax, and face administration if they are unable to find a new buyer.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.