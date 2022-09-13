Crisis-club Worcester agree deal with undisclosed buyer

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Worcester co-owners Colin Goldring and Jason Whittingham have agreed terms with an undisclosed buyer for the financially stricken club.

The terms of the agreement are still being scrutinised by the respective legal teams and as of Tuesday afternoon it had yet to be signed, the Warriors have confirmed.

Worcester have debts of more than £25million, including £6million in unpaid tax, and face administration if they are unable to find a new buyer.