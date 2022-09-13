Jump to content
Crisis-club Worcester agree deal with undisclosed buyer

The Warriors face administration if they are unable to find a new buyer.

Pa Sport Staff
Tuesday 13 September 2022 17:17
Worcester have agreed terms with a new buyer (David Davies/PA)
Worcester co-owners Colin Goldring and Jason Whittingham have agreed terms with an undisclosed buyer for the financially stricken club.

The terms of the agreement are still being scrutinised by the respective legal teams and as of Tuesday afternoon it had yet to be signed, the Warriors have confirmed.

Worcester have debts of more than £25million, including £6million in unpaid tax, and face administration if they are unable to find a new buyer.

