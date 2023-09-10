Jump to content

Liveupdated1694304900

Adesanya vs Strickland LIVE: UFC 293 card, updates and results tonight

Follow live as Israel Adesanya defends his middleweight title against the controversial Sean Strickland

Alex Pattle
Sunday 10 September 2023 01:15
Comments
Topless Tyson Fury tries to get Francis Ngannou to take shirt off

Israel Adesanya defends his middleweight title against Sean Strickland in the main event of UFC 293 tonight.

Adesanya regained the title in April by knocking out his old kickboxing rival Alex Pereira, five months after the Brazilian took the belt from Adesanya. The Nigerian-New Zealander will look to get his second run as champion off to a good start tonight, as he fights Strickland in Sydney.

While Adesanya, 34, has proven divisive among fans, American Strickland has courted greater controversy in recent years. The 32-year-old claimed in 2021 that he would like to ‘kill’ an opponent in the ring one day, but it has not stopped him from getting the greater share of cheers in Australia this week.

While he will be the apparent fan favourite at UFC 293, Adesanya is the betting favourite, with his counter-striking expected to be too slick for the game but limited Strickland.

Follow live updates from the UFC 293 main event and under card, below.

1694304900

UFC 293 LIVE

Our live coverage will begin in full at 3am BST, when the UFC 293 main card begins.

Until then, we’ve got you covered with build-up.

Alex Pattle10 September 2023 01:15
1694293208

UFC 293 LIVE

Alex Pattle9 September 2023 22:00

