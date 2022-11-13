Jump to content

Anthony Johnson: Former UFC title challenger dies aged 38 after battling illness

The American twice challenged for the UFC light heavyweight title and is regarded as one of the hardest punchers in mixed martial arts history

Alex Pattle
Combat Sports Correspondent
Sunday 13 November 2022 22:18
Anthony Johnson fought in the UFC between 2007 and 2012, then again from 2014 until 2017

Former UFC title challenger Anthony Johnson has died at the age of 38 following a battle with illness.

The American competed in the UFC between 2007 and 2012, then again from 2014 until 2017.

Johnson, nicknamed “Rumble”, challenged for the light heavyweight title in 2015 and 2017, losing to Daniel Cormier by submission on both occasions.

After leaving the UFC for the second time, Johnson fought once more, competing in Bellator in May 2021 and winning via second-round knockout.

Johnson, who is regarded as one of the hardest punchers in mixed martial arts history, fought a number of world champions during his career, including Vitor Belfort, Glover Teixeira and Andrei Arlovski. “Rumble” also took on the likes of Alexander Gustafsson, Dan Hardy and Ryan Bader.

A statement released by Bellator on Sunday (13 November) read: “It is with great sadness we acknowledge the passing of Anthony ‘Rumble’ Johnson.

“The Bellator family is devastated by his untimely passing and we send our condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time.”

Reacting to the news of Johnson’s death, compatriot Cormier tweeted: “Rest Easy my brother.

“For a guy who struck fear in so many peoples heart Anthony Johnson was a caring person. From random text to check ins during loss.

“What a person he was, Rumble will be missed. Sometimes life doesn’t seem fair. Horrible news.”

