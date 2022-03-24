Footage has emerged of Conor McGregor being pulled over by police ahead of his arrest and dangerous driving charge.

The former UFC champion was arrested on Tuesday while driving his Bentley Continental GT on a motorway in Dublin, the Irishman having been pulled over by Gardai while thought to be travelling to the gym between Lucan and Palmerstown on the N4.

McGregor, 33, was charged with dangerous driving and is now due to appear at Blanchardstown District Court next month.

Footage of McGregor being pulled over has since emerged on social media, with a Twitter user sharing a video filmed from another lane on the motorway. The caption reads: “@TheNotoriousMMA Up the Mac.”

In the video, the person filming and someone else in the car can be heard repeatedly shouting: “Up the Mac!”

Sirens then sound and a police car drives up behind McGregor’s Bentley.

“Are you f***ing s***ing me?” asks the person filming. “Are they pulling him? They f***ing are pulling him.”

“Oh, my God,” says someone else in the car.

McGregor is currently recovering from a broken leg that he sustained in July in his most recent fight – his second defeat by Dustin Poirier in seven months.

The former featherweight and lightweight UFC champion has expressed his desire to challenge Kamaru Usman for the welterweight belt later this year in a bid to become the promotion’s first ever three-weight title holder.