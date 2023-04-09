Crowd erupts as Donald Trump sits in front row at UFC 287 with Mike Tyson and Dana White
The former US president is known to be friends with UFC president White
Donald Trump was greeted by huge cheers as he sat in the front row at UFC 287 on Saturday night, alongside Mike Tyson and Dana White in the Miami-Dade Arena.
Former US president Trump is known to have a friendship with UFC president White and has attended numerous events staged by the mixed martial arts promotion.
Trump was also visited by UFC fighter Jorge Masvidal earlier this week. Miami native Masvidal, who is on the UFC 287 card, visited Trump at the ex-president’s home in Mar-a-Lago after attending one of the 76-year-old’s rallies.
On Tuesday (3 April), Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 felony charges related to falsifying business records around hush money payments during his 2016 presidential campaign.
