Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Crowd erupts as Donald Trump sits in front row at UFC 287 with Mike Tyson and Dana White

The former US president is known to be friends with UFC president White

Alex Pattle
Combat Sports Correspondent
Sunday 09 April 2023 03:57
Comments
Donald Trump waves to crowd as he arrives at Trump Tower before arraignment

Donald Trump was greeted by huge cheers as he sat in the front row at UFC 287 on Saturday night, alongside Mike Tyson and Dana White in the Miami-Dade Arena.

Former US president Trump is known to have a friendship with UFC president White and has attended numerous events staged by the mixed martial arts promotion.

FOLLOW LIVE: UFC 287 – Latest updates

Trump was also visited by UFC fighter Jorge Masvidal earlier this week. Miami native Masvidal, who is on the UFC 287 card, visited Trump at the ex-president’s home in Mar-a-Lago after attending one of the 76-year-old’s rallies.

On Tuesday (3 April), Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 felony charges related to falsifying business records around hush money payments during his 2016 presidential campaign.

Recommended

Click here to subscribe to The Independent’s Sport YouTube channel for all the latest sports videos.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in