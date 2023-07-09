Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Donald Trump high-fives fans at UFC 290 in Las Vegas

The former US president has been to numerous events staged by the MMA promotion

Alex Pattle
Combat Sports Correspondent
Sunday 09 July 2023 03:31
Comments
Ciryl Gane reveals key coaching tip that he ignored in Jon Jones loss

Former US president Donald Trump attended UFC 290 on Saturday night, emerging to cheers and high-fiving fans at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Trump is known to be friends with UFC president Dana White, who has supported the 77-year-old during his past campaigns, and who walked Trump to his seat on Saturday night (8 July).

FOLLOW UFC 290 LIVE: Latest Volkanovski vs Rodriguez updates

Trump soon walked over to the commentary desk, briefly interrupting analysts Joe Rogan and Daniel Cormier while they were speaking.

Trump has attended numerous UFC events in the past, most notably for Nate Diaz’s fight with Jorge Masvidal in 2019, and most recently in April, when Israel Adesanya fought Alex Pereira in the main event.

Recommended

At UFC 287, Trump sat with White and heavyweight boxing legend Mike Tyson. Masvidal fought that night and praised Trump during his post-defeat interview, while Kevin Holland jumped over the ring fence to speak to Trump earlier in the night.

Click here to subscribe to The Independent’s Sport YouTube channel for all the latest sports videos.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in