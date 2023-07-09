Donald Trump high-fives fans at UFC 290 in Las Vegas

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Former US president Donald Trump attended UFC 290 on Saturday night, emerging to cheers and high-fiving fans at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Trump is known to be friends with UFC president Dana White, who has supported the 77-year-old during his past campaigns, and who walked Trump to his seat on Saturday night (8 July).

Trump soon walked over to the commentary desk, briefly interrupting analysts Joe Rogan and Daniel Cormier while they were speaking.

Trump has attended numerous UFC events in the past, most notably for Nate Diaz’s fight with Jorge Masvidal in 2019, and most recently in April, when Israel Adesanya fought Alex Pereira in the main event.

At UFC 287, Trump sat with White and heavyweight boxing legend Mike Tyson. Masvidal fought that night and praised Trump during his post-defeat interview, while Kevin Holland jumped over the ring fence to speak to Trump earlier in the night.