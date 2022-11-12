Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski confirmed for UFC 284 in Perth
The pair came head to head after the Russian’s stunning win over Charles Oliveira at UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi
Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski is on and the super fight will take place at UFC 284 in Perth, Australia in February next year.
The UFC lightweight title will be on the line with the fight headlining the card on 11 February.
Makhachev has taunted Volkanovski in recent days, growing in confidence after submitting Charles Oliveira last month to win the UFC lightweight belt in Abu Dhabi.
Volkanovski, the featherweight world champion, who has won 21 fights in a row including four featherweight title defences, took to Twitter and wrote, “Are you a man of your word? @MAKHACHEVMMA? Let’s make it happen!” along with an emoji of a hand and pen.
Makhachev, who has won 11 bouts in a row, responded, “The second I receive the paper, I will sign it, don’t worry. Enjoy your P4P [pound-for-pound] first spot for now,” followed by a winking emoji.
Volkanovski was last seen in the octagon in July when he beat out Max Holloway on points, a third win over the American in three years, sandwiching victories over Brian Ortega and Chan Sung Jung.
The card down under will also see Robert Whittaker take on Paulo Costa in a middleweight co-main event.
