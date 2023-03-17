Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

UFC flyweight Jeff Molina has come out as bisexual, sharing the news on social media but admitting it was ‘not the way I wanted to do this.’

American Molina, 25, has previously sported the Pride symbol on his fight shorts.

“Welp.. this f***ing sucks,” Molina wrote on Twitter on Friday (17 March). “TLDR [too long, didn’t read]: I’m bi.

“Not the way I wanted to do this but the chance to do it when I was ready was taken from me. I’ve tried to keep my dating life private from social media. I’ve dated girls my whole life and suppressed feelings I had throughout high school on the wrestling team, throughout college pursuing MMA, and even after making part of the dream happen and getting into the UFC.

“I’m a pretty masculine dude and that bro-y banter and […] sense of humor has always been how I am. The thought of my buddies, teammates and [people] I look up to looking at me different - let alone treating me different - for something I can’t control was something I couldn’t fathom.

“In a sport like this where the majority of the fans [are] the homophobic c*********s they are, I didn’t see myself doing this during this part of my career.

“I wanted to be known for my skills and what I’ve dedicated the last 11 years of my life to and not [being] the ‘bi UFC fighter’ that I’m sure would just be translated to ‘gay UFC fighter’.

“To the awful disturbed person that decided to post this, I hope it was worth it. At the end of the day I know my character, morals, and who I am as a person. As much as I’m getting hated/s****ed on, I’m getting an equal amount of support & it means a f*** ton.”

Molina is currently suspended by the Nevada State Athletic Commission and New York State Athletic Commission, amid allegations that he was involved in a betting scandal.