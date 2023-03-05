Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane LIVE: Stream, latest updates and how to watch UFC 285 tonight
Follow live updates from the main event, plus Valentina Shevchenko vs Alexa Grasso and more
Follow live updates as Jon Jones fights Ciryl Gane for the vacant heavyweight title at UFC 285 tonight, after Valentina Shevchenko defends her flyweight belt against Alexa Grasso.
Atop a stacked card at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena, former two-time light-heavyweight champion Jones returns after a three-year absence, finally moving up to heavyweight. Two months after Francis Ngannou relinquished the title, it is on the line as American Jones faces Frenchman Gane, who previously held the interim belt.
In the co-main event, Shevchenko looks to continue her dominant reign at flyweight as she defends the gold against Mexican Grasso, and there are more intriguing bouts before that.
Rising welterweight Shavkat Rakhmonov looks to improve his perfect 16-0 record – which consists of eight KOs and eight submissions – as he faces Geoff Neal, and middleweight prospect Bo Nickal takes on Jamie Pickett. Furthermore, Mateusz Gamrot and Jalin Turner clash in a highly-anticipated lightweight bout, and former bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt features, as do veteran Derek Brunson and promising Irishman Ian Machado Garry.
Follow live updates and results from the UFC 285 main card and prelims, below. The card will air live on BT Sport in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights. In the US, ESPN+ will stream the action live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.
After a bit of a delay, Araujo vs Ribas is about to get under way.
Next up: Viviane Araujo vs Amanda Ribas (women’s flyweight).
Marc-Andre Barriault def. Julian Marquez via second-round TKO (strikes, 4:12).
Marquez vs Barriault – Round 2
Barriault sustains the pressure with a barrage of punches, as Marquez shells up against the fence...
And after a long assault, the referee steps in! Barriault gets the TKO!
Marquez vs Barriault – Round 2
Both middleweights trade right hands simultaneously. Marquez with a solid left hook off the break of a clinch.
Marquez blocks a front kick but immediately eats a jab. Now Barriault lands a short right cross, and he backs up his opponent.
The pair clinch against the fence, where Barriault digs body hooks into the body.
The fighters separate and trade wild shots! Marquez is tiring! Barriault backs him up to the fence again and blasts him with uppercuts, one of which knocks out Marquez’s mouthguard!
Marquez vs Barriault – Round 1
More pressure from Marquez, who finds success with a couple of right overhands.
Barriault looks to fire back with shorter counter shots. Marquez blocks a head kick, but a one-two gets through.
Some scrappy exchanges ensue, with both men landing in the clinch. Barriault’s face is visibly reddened as the round comes to an end.
Marquez vs Barriault – Round 1
Marquez presses forward early on, landing a jab and a right hand. Now he kicks low.
Barriault’s guard is holding up so far, and he blocks a right overhand now. Marquez appears to sneak through an uppercut in close, though.
Barriault grazes Marquez with a left hook as his opponent lands a body kick.
Julian Marquez vs Marc-Andre Barriault is up first at middleweight!
The prelims are about to get under way, after Jake Gyllenhaal just took to the Octagon to film a fight scene for the upcoming Road House remake, in which Conor McGregor will have a role.
Ian Machado Garry def. Song Kenan via third-round TKO (4:22)
Cameron Saaiman def. Leomana Martinez via majority decision (29-26, 28-27, 28-28)
Tabatha Ricci def. Jessica Penne via second-round submission (armbar, 2:14)
Farid Basharat def. Da’Mon Blackshear via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Loik Radzhabov def. Esteban Ribovics via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
