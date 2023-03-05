✕ Close Jon Jones anticipates "great victory" after three year preparation for Heavyweight clash

Follow live updates as Jon Jones fights Ciryl Gane for the vacant heavyweight title at UFC 285 tonight, after Valentina Shevchenko defends her flyweight belt against Alexa Grasso.

Atop a stacked card at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena, former two-time light-heavyweight champion Jones returns after a three-year absence, finally moving up to heavyweight. Two months after Francis Ngannou relinquished the title, it is on the line as American Jones faces Frenchman Gane, who previously held the interim belt.

In the co-main event, Shevchenko looks to continue her dominant reign at flyweight as she defends the gold against Mexican Grasso, and there are more intriguing bouts before that.

Rising welterweight Shavkat Rakhmonov looks to improve his perfect 16-0 record – which consists of eight KOs and eight submissions – as he faces Geoff Neal, and middleweight prospect Bo Nickal takes on Jamie Pickett. Furthermore, Mateusz Gamrot and Jalin Turner clash in a highly-anticipated lightweight bout, and former bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt features, as do veteran Derek Brunson and promising Irishman Ian Machado Garry.

Follow live updates and results from the UFC 285 main card and prelims, below. The card will air live on BT Sport in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights. In the US, ESPN+ will stream the action live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.