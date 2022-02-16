For the second time in a month, UFC middleweight Kevin Holland has sparred with a “troll” and forced them to quit.

Last month, the American posted footage online of himself submitting a man with a choke in a mixed martial arts gym, after paying for the ‘opponent’s travel and accommodation.

The man had written to Holland in an Instagram message: “Even though your [sic] a black belt [in jiu-jitsu] I’m positive I could submit you, prove me wrong.”

Now Holland has sparred with another “troll”, though the 29-year-old said that the man in question on this occasion had been more “respectful” than his predecessor.

In a post on Holland’s Instagram page, the American shared a screenshot of the man’s messages as well as footage of the pair sparring. In the video, Holland lands a series of body kicks on the man, who shouts: “Stop, bro!”

Holland wrote alongside the post: “So this guy at the meet and greet called me [Derek] Brunson [who outpointed Holland in 2021].

“Later he got a autograph, next day he got the pleasure of being troll number #2.

“2 down way to [sic] many to go, im gonna start needing help, full video will go up on my #onlyfans.

“Dude ended up being respectful so yes I respect him for showing up.”

Holland previously went by the nickname “Trailblazer”, before adopting the moniker “Big Mouth” after becoming known for talking to his opponents throughout fights.

The 29-year-old enjoyed a stellar 2020, fighting five times and winning each bout – four of them via knockout or TKO. He was winless in 2021, however, losing twice before his third fight of the year ended as a No Contest due to a clash of heads.

Holland is scheduled to fight Alex Oliveira at UFC 272 on 5 March.