Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Leon Edwards won the UFC welterweight title in the most stunning fashion on Saturday night, knocking Kamaru Usman out cold with one minute left in the main event of UFC 278.

Edwards was down on all three judges’ scorecards and looked to have nothing left, but he put the champion away with a perfect head kick to become Britain’s second ever UFC champion.

In doing so, Edwards dethroned the UFC’s consensus pound-for-pound king and avenged a decision loss to the Nigerian-American from 2015.

Usman (20-2) entered UFC 278 in Salt Lake City, Utah, unbeaten in the UFC and on a 19-fight win streak. The 35-year-old was eyeing a sixth straight successful title defence, while Edwards (20-4, 1 No Contest) was out to extend a nine-fight winning run – which began right after his defeat by Usman seven years ago.

After a bright start for Edwards, with the 30-year-old taking down Usman in the first round, the champion looked to be on course for yet another victory. No UFC fighter had ever scored an official takedown of the “Nigerian Nightmare” before, but Edwards could not build on that early moment – which was shocking enough and nearly resulted in a submission – as Usman employed his grappling prowess to build a lead over the next three rounds.

The champion was also backing up Edwards against the fence with flurries of heavy punches, before securing repeated takedowns of the Briton.

Edwards did well to stand on each occasion but looked dispirited as the final round arrived, his corner having just bellowed at him to “get f***ing lively”.

Edwards, however, could not muster any sustained offence in the final frame. The action was even put on pause briefly as Usman complained of a kick landing on him below the belt, although replays suggested that Edwards’ attack was perfectly legal.

But once the action resumed, with Edwards down three rounds to one, the Briton feinted a one-two with his hands, leading Usman to dip his head to the right. It was there that his skull met the shin of Edwards, putting Usman out cold.

“‘Pound-for-pound’, headshot, dead,” Edwards said, with the welterweight title draped over his shoulder.

“I told you we could win a belt from the UK, now look at me,” he added, emphasising the fact that he has trained in the UK for the vast majority of his career. “There is no pound-for-pound [king], the belt belongs to nobody.

“I’m champion of the world, champion of the world, look at me now,” Edwards continued tearfully. “I was born in Jamaica with nothing. I lived in a wooden shack with a zinc roof. I told you, mum, I’d change our lives.”

Full results

Main card

Leon Edwards def. Kamaru Usman (C) via fifth-round KO (head kick, 4:04)

Paulo Costa def. Luke Rockhold via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Merab Dvalishvili def. Jose Aldo via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27

Lucie Pudilova def. Wu Yanan via second-round TKO (elbows, 4:04)

Tyson Pedro def. Harry Hunsucker via first-round TKO (body kick and ground strikes, 1:05)

Paulo Costa (bottom) defeated Luke Rockhold in an intriguing contest (Getty Images)

Prelims

Marcin Tybura def. Alexandr Romanov via majority decision (29-29, 29-28, 28-28)

Jared Gordon def. Leonardo Santos via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Sean Woodson vs Luis Saldana ends as split draw (29-27, 27-29, 28-28)

Ange Loosa def. AJ Fletcher via unanimous decision (29-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Early prelims

Amir Albazi def. Francisco Figueiredo via first-round submission (rear naked choke, 4:34)

Aoriqileng def. Jay Perrin via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Victor Altamirano def. Daniel da Silva via first-round TKO (ground strikes, 3:39)