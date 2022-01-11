Former UFC heavyweight Mark Hunt has challenged the mixed martial arts promotion’s president Dana White to a fight amid a near-$400,000 legal dispute.

Hunt’s UFC contract expired at the end of 2018, a year in which he suffered three straight defeats, and he has not competed in MMA since.

The New Zealander has been ordered by the United States District Court to pay the company $388,235 in legal fees and costs, per court documents recently made public from a March 2021 ruling.

Hunt, 47, took to social media this week to deny the suggestion that he will have to pay the fee, before challenging White and former UFC executives Lorenzo and Frank Fertitta to a fight.

“Mark the super Samoan vs Dana the parasite White, Lorenzo Fertita and Frank Fertita,” Hunt wrote on Instagram.

“Five rounds MMA, these losers @danawhite, Frank Fertita, Lorenzo Fertita [have] sucked the life out of so many fighters.

“[White] and his scum friends: You win, I drop the law suit – I win, you pay every fighter you have ripped off since @ufc started. Now who would pay to see that?”

Hunt’s last outing was a boxing bout in December 2020, when he lost to former rugby league player Paul Gallen via unanimous decision after six rounds.